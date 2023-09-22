Kawasaki Racing Team Manager Guim Roda claims two MotoGP and three Moto2 riders have been contacted.

Earlier this month Rea secured a shock move to Yamaha for the 2024 WorldSBK campaign, leaving Kawasaki with just Alex Lowes under contract.

A surprise given Rea has enjoyed nearly all of his Superbike success with the Japanese brand, now means a top level rider is being identified by the team.

"We are checking the market," said Roda during Friday morning at Aragon. “We have contacted two riders in MotoGP, three riders in Moto2 and five riders in WorldSBK.

"We are checking and in BSB we have contacts. We’re working on that and let’s see what our final decision is."

One of the riders that’s thought to be of interest to Kawasaki is Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is expected to lose his Gresini Ducati ride.

It’s unclear who the other MotoGP rider is that has been contacted, while Motocorsa Ducati rider Axel Bassani remains the favourite to secure the KRT seat alongside Lowes.

Asked about the Italian, Roda added: "There’s many riders we’ve been talking with. We need to check for contracts and what the final decision from Kawasaki is.

"For now, we’re open to all possibilities and I think it’ll take ten days or two weeks to fix the decision."