2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Superpole Results

RobertJones's picture
23 Sep 2023
Jonathan Rea, Aragon WorldSBK, 22 September

Results from Superpole, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.

As the opening laps came in, Loris Baz went fastest as he set his best lap of the weekend so far.

As Jonathan Rea then went quickest, Danilo Petrucci suffered a fall at turn eight which put an end to his hopes of claiming pole. 

Toprak Razgatlioglu managed to get within two tenths of Rea’s top time, a lap time that was one tenth off the all-time record, while Alvaro Bautista was third quickest. 

At the start of the final run, Rea began lapping even quicker as he went purple in sector two. 

That continued in sector three as Rea went four tenths faster than his current time before coming across the line to set a new lap record. 

Bautista managed to jump ahead of Razgatlioglu for second, although the series leader was still over three tenths down.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:47.973s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.351s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.550s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.737s
5Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.831s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.903s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.936s
8Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.027s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.058s
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.110s
11Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.283s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.445s
13Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.583s
14Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.765s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.944s
16Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.032s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.079s
18Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.536s
19Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+3.067s
20Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.162s
21Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+3.211s
22Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.276s
23Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+3.718s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.890s
25Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamNo Time Set

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Petrucci's error was costly as he failed to set a lap time and therefore qualified last for Race 1.

Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10:00am

Race 2 - 13:00pm