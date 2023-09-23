2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Superpole Results
Results from Superpole, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.
As the opening laps came in, Loris Baz went fastest as he set his best lap of the weekend so far.
As Jonathan Rea then went quickest, Danilo Petrucci suffered a fall at turn eight which put an end to his hopes of claiming pole.
Toprak Razgatlioglu managed to get within two tenths of Rea’s top time, a lap time that was one tenth off the all-time record, while Alvaro Bautista was third quickest.
At the start of the final run, Rea began lapping even quicker as he went purple in sector two.
That continued in sector three as Rea went four tenths faster than his current time before coming across the line to set a new lap record.
Bautista managed to jump ahead of Razgatlioglu for second, although the series leader was still over three tenths down.
|2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|1:47.973s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.351s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.550s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.737s
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.831s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.903s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.936s
|8
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.027s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.058s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.110s
|11
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.283s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.445s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.583s
|14
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.765s
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.944s
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.032s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.079s
|18
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.536s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+3.067s
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.162s
|21
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+3.211s
|22
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.276s
|23
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+3.718s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.890s
|25
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|No Time Set
Aragon World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Petrucci's error was costly as he failed to set a lap time and therefore qualified last for Race 1.
Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 8am
Superpole - 10:10
Race 1 - 13:00pm
Sunday
Warm-up - 8am
Superpole Race - 10:00am
Race 2 - 13:00pm