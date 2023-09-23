2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Superpole Results

As the opening laps came in, Loris Baz went fastest as he set his best lap of the weekend so far.

As Jonathan Rea then went quickest, Danilo Petrucci suffered a fall at turn eight which put an end to his hopes of claiming pole.

Toprak Razgatlioglu managed to get within two tenths of Rea’s top time, a lap time that was one tenth off the all-time record, while Alvaro Bautista was third quickest.

At the start of the final run, Rea began lapping even quicker as he went purple in sector two.

That continued in sector three as Rea went four tenths faster than his current time before coming across the line to set a new lap record.

Bautista managed to jump ahead of Razgatlioglu for second, although the series leader was still over three tenths down.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Superpole Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 1:47.973s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.351s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.550s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.737s 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.831s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.903s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.936s 8 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.027s 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.058s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.110s 11 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.283s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.445s 13 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.583s 14 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.765s 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +1.944s 16 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.032s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.079s 18 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.536s 19 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +3.067s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.162s 21 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +3.211s 22 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +3.276s 23 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +3.718s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +4.890s 25 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team No Time Set

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:48.267s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Petrucci's error was costly as he failed to set a lap time and therefore qualified last for Race 1.

Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10:00am

Race 2 - 13:00pm