2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Race (1) Results
Results from Race 1, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.
Despite a wheelie off the start, Alvaro Bautista managed to ride around the outside of Jonathan Rea on the approach to turn one.
After taking the lead, Bautista was under intense pressure as Rea had a near-miss as they came through sector two.
After a mistake on lap five, Rea was dropped by Bautista and instead came under more pressure from Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Further back, Petrucci’s stunning comeback from last was continuing as he made his way up to eighth by the end of lap five.
In complete control at the head of the field, Bautista suffered a dramatic crash as he carried too much speed between turns eight and nine.
After seeing his rival go down, Razgatlioglu wasted no time in getting through on Rea although the Kawasaki rider came straight back at him on lap six.
As the top two continued to fight, Michael Rinaldi could smell a first win since 2021 as he began closing in on Rea and Razgatlioglu.
As the gap between the top two and Rinaldi stabalised at around eight tenths, lap 11 was key as he gained half a second on the two leaders.
Instead of overtaking Rea, Razgatlioglu suddenly lost P2 as Rinaldi came through at turn five.
With four laps to go Rinaldi finally took the lead but Rea responded two corners later in order to regain top spot. Using the Ducati top speed to his advantage, Rinaldi came through at turn 16 before Razgatlioglu followed him through at turn one.
There was more drama on the final lap for Bautista, as the world champion lost the front-end of his machine when trying to go down the inside of Loris Baz for P14.
|2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Race (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|18 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.253s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.837s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+5.902s
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+7.553s
|6
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+14.427s
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+17.014s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+17.259s
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+18.469s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+19.424s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+21.653s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+21.960s
|13
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+23.690s
|14
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+23.971s
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+24.523s
|16
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+28.279s
|17
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+37.369s
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+38.489s
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+46.123s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+46.478s
|21
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+1'06.672s
|22
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1'08.463s
|23
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
|24
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|DNF
|25
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|DNF
Aragon World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Moving before the lights went out, Iker Lecuona was given a double Long Lap penalty on lap two which ruined his race.
Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 8am
Superpole - 10:10
Race 1 - 13:00pm
Sunday
Warm-up - 8am
Superpole Race - 10:00am
Race 2 - 13:00pm