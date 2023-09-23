2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Race (1) Results

RobertJones's picture
23 Sep 2023
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aragon WorldSBK, 23 September

Results from Race 1, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.

Despite a wheelie off the start, Alvaro Bautista managed to ride around the outside of Jonathan Rea on the approach to turn one.

After taking the lead, Bautista was under intense pressure as Rea had a near-miss as they came through sector two. 

After a mistake on lap five, Rea was dropped by Bautista and instead came under more pressure from Toprak Razgatlioglu. 

Further back, Petrucci’s stunning comeback from last was continuing as he made his way up to eighth by the end of lap five. 

In complete control at the head of the field, Bautista suffered a dramatic crash as he carried too much speed between turns eight and nine. 

After seeing his rival go down, Razgatlioglu wasted no time in getting through on Rea although the Kawasaki rider came straight back at him on lap six. 

As the top two continued to fight, Michael Rinaldi could smell a first win since 2021 as he began closing in on Rea and Razgatlioglu.

As the gap between the top two and Rinaldi stabalised at around eight tenths, lap 11 was key as he gained half a second on the two leaders. 

Instead of overtaking Rea, Razgatlioglu suddenly lost P2 as Rinaldi came through at turn five. 

With four laps to go Rinaldi finally took the lead but Rea responded two corners later in order to regain top spot. Using the Ducati top speed to his advantage, Rinaldi came through at turn 16 before Razgatlioglu followed him through at turn one. 

There was more drama on the final lap for Bautista, as the world champion lost the front-end of his machine when trying to go down the inside of Loris Baz for P14.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Race (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati18 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.253s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.837s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+5.902s
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+7.553s
6Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+14.427s
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+17.014s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+17.259s
9Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+18.469s
10Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+19.424s
11Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+21.653s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+21.960s
13Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+23.690s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+23.971s
15Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+24.523s
16Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+28.279s
17Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+37.369s
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+38.489s
19Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+46.123s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+46.478s
21Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+1'06.672s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+1'08.463s
23Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF
24Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingDNF
25Tito RabatSPAPuccetti KawasakiDNF

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Moving before the lights went out, Iker Lecuona was given a double Long Lap penalty on lap two which ruined his race.

Aragon Weekednd Schedule (UK time)

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 8am

Superpole - 10:10

Race 1 - 13:00pm

Sunday 

Warm-up - 8am

Superpole Race - 10:00am

Race 2 - 13:00pm