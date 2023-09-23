2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Race (1) Results

Despite a wheelie off the start, Alvaro Bautista managed to ride around the outside of Jonathan Rea on the approach to turn one.

After taking the lead, Bautista was under intense pressure as Rea had a near-miss as they came through sector two.

After a mistake on lap five, Rea was dropped by Bautista and instead came under more pressure from Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Further back, Petrucci’s stunning comeback from last was continuing as he made his way up to eighth by the end of lap five.

In complete control at the head of the field, Bautista suffered a dramatic crash as he carried too much speed between turns eight and nine.

After seeing his rival go down, Razgatlioglu wasted no time in getting through on Rea although the Kawasaki rider came straight back at him on lap six.

As the top two continued to fight, Michael Rinaldi could smell a first win since 2021 as he began closing in on Rea and Razgatlioglu.

As the gap between the top two and Rinaldi stabalised at around eight tenths, lap 11 was key as he gained half a second on the two leaders.

Instead of overtaking Rea, Razgatlioglu suddenly lost P2 as Rinaldi came through at turn five.

With four laps to go Rinaldi finally took the lead but Rea responded two corners later in order to regain top spot. Using the Ducati top speed to his advantage, Rinaldi came through at turn 16 before Razgatlioglu followed him through at turn one.

There was more drama on the final lap for Bautista, as the world champion lost the front-end of his machine when trying to go down the inside of Loris Baz for P14.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 18 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +1.253s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.837s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +5.902s 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +7.553s 6 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +14.427s 7 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +17.014s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +17.259s 9 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +18.469s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +19.424s 11 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +21.653s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +21.960s 13 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +23.690s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +23.971s 15 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +24.523s 16 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +28.279s 17 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +37.369s 18 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +38.489s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +46.123s 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +46.478s 21 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +1'06.672s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1'08.463s 23 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 24 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF 25 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki DNF

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Moving before the lights went out, Iker Lecuona was given a double Long Lap penalty on lap two which ruined his race.

