2023 Portimao World Superbike - Superpole Race Results

1 Oct 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Portuguese WorldSBK, 30 September

Results from the Superpole Race, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Like In Race 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu made a great start as he led the way before it was double disaster for the factory Kawasaki duo as Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes went down at turn five.

Rea was first to lose the front-end as he crashed when diving to the inside of future teammate Andrea Locatelli.

Lowes, who was directly behind the battling pair, then followed Rea in losing the front of his ZX10-RR.

At the front, Razgatlioglu had a lead of over one second following the incident behind, while Locatelli was second ahead of Michael Van Der Mark.

Van Der Mark was then pushed down to P4 as Alvaro Bautista began his charge back towards the front of the field.

With half the race gone, Bautista then picked off Locatelli who attempted to keep his position around the outside of turn one.

Proving to be faster than Razgatlioglu throughout the Portimao circuit, Bautista continued to close in on the 2021 world champion before blasting past with three laps remaining.

However, Bautista’s first overtake was counted by a late-braking move into turn one by the Turkish rider. 

As he lined up a second overtake, Bautista had a big wobble which allowed Razgatlioglu to increase his lead heading into the final lap. 

Despite a brilliant defence on the final lap, Razgatlioglu was beaten on the run to the line as Bautista made it two wins from two.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati10 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.142s
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+4.024s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+6.984s
5Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+7.236s
6Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+7.459s
7Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+8.387s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+9.898s
9Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+11.003s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+11.230s
11Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+11.362s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+12.751s
13Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+12.806s
14Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+13.053s
15Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+13.609s
16Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+18.858s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+21.305s
18Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+21.363s
19Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+23.818s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+24.348s
21Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+31.299s
22Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
23Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing KawasakiDNS

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

