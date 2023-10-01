2023 Portimao World Superbike - Superpole Race Results
Results from the Superpole Race, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Like In Race 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu made a great start as he led the way before it was double disaster for the factory Kawasaki duo as Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes went down at turn five.
Rea was first to lose the front-end as he crashed when diving to the inside of future teammate Andrea Locatelli.
Lowes, who was directly behind the battling pair, then followed Rea in losing the front of his ZX10-RR.
At the front, Razgatlioglu had a lead of over one second following the incident behind, while Locatelli was second ahead of Michael Van Der Mark.
Van Der Mark was then pushed down to P4 as Alvaro Bautista began his charge back towards the front of the field.
With half the race gone, Bautista then picked off Locatelli who attempted to keep his position around the outside of turn one.
Proving to be faster than Razgatlioglu throughout the Portimao circuit, Bautista continued to close in on the 2021 world champion before blasting past with three laps remaining.
However, Bautista’s first overtake was counted by a late-braking move into turn one by the Turkish rider.
As he lined up a second overtake, Bautista had a big wobble which allowed Razgatlioglu to increase his lead heading into the final lap.
Despite a brilliant defence on the final lap, Razgatlioglu was beaten on the run to the line as Bautista made it two wins from two.
|2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|10 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.142s
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+4.024s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+6.984s
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+7.236s
|6
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+7.459s
|7
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+8.387s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+9.898s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+11.003s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+11.230s
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+11.362s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+12.751s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+12.806s
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+13.053s
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+13.609s
|16
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+18.858s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+21.305s
|18
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+21.363s
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+23.818s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+24.348s
|21
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+31.299s
|22
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|23
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|DNS
Portimao World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race -