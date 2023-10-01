2023 Portimao World Superbike - Superpole Race Results

Like In Race 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu made a great start as he led the way before it was double disaster for the factory Kawasaki duo as Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes went down at turn five.

Rea was first to lose the front-end as he crashed when diving to the inside of future teammate Andrea Locatelli.

Lowes, who was directly behind the battling pair, then followed Rea in losing the front of his ZX10-RR.

At the front, Razgatlioglu had a lead of over one second following the incident behind, while Locatelli was second ahead of Michael Van Der Mark.

Van Der Mark was then pushed down to P4 as Alvaro Bautista began his charge back towards the front of the field.

With half the race gone, Bautista then picked off Locatelli who attempted to keep his position around the outside of turn one.

Proving to be faster than Razgatlioglu throughout the Portimao circuit, Bautista continued to close in on the 2021 world champion before blasting past with three laps remaining.

However, Bautista’s first overtake was counted by a late-braking move into turn one by the Turkish rider.

As he lined up a second overtake, Bautista had a big wobble which allowed Razgatlioglu to increase his lead heading into the final lap.

Despite a brilliant defence on the final lap, Razgatlioglu was beaten on the run to the line as Bautista made it two wins from two.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 10 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.142s 3 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +4.024s 4 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +6.984s 5 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +7.236s 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +7.459s 7 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +8.387s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +9.898s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +11.003s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +11.230s 11 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +11.362s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +12.751s 13 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +12.806s 14 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +13.053s 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +13.609s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +18.858s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +21.305s 18 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +21.363s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +23.818s 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +24.348s 21 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +31.299s 22 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 23 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki DNS

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race -