2023 Portimao World Superbike - Race (2) Results
Results from Race 2, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
For the third time this weekend Toprak Razgatlioglu made the best start as he took the elad away from Alvaro Bautista into turn one.
Further back there was a second incident for Jonathan Rea in as many races he hit Xavi Vierge at turn three, which resulted in the Spaniard crashing.
Trying to complete the same overtake as Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Bautista began using his straight-line speed advantage to get alongside Razgatlioglu, however, the Pata Yamaha rider was having none of it.
Bautista then tried again on laps three and four but Razgatlioglu was defending valiantly. The world champion then appeared to have the move complete at the beginning of lap five, but Razgatlioglu came back through at turn five.
Rea, who was making progress back through the field, was given a Long Lap penalty for hitting Vierge.
Lap seven was when it came to the fight for victory as Bautista made his way through at turn one and managed to stop the Yamaha man from responding.
A brilliant lap nine from Razgatlioglu saw him cling onto Bautista before going through at turn 13.
Razgatlioglu had to do the same again on lap 10 at turn five after momentarily losing the lead to Bautista.
More battling took place lap after lap before contact was made with four laps to go. The pair remained upright but it was Razgatlioglu who led the way again.
Following several overtakes during the final three laps, Razgatlioglu was again pipped over the line by Bautista, which led to a devastated Razgatlioglu hitting the tank of his Yamaha in frsutration after crossing the line.
|2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|20 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.126s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.764s
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.864s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+6.373s
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+9.305s
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+10.154s
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+10.262s
|9
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+12.253s
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+19.155s
|11
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+20.468s
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+20.970s
|13
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+23.800s
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+29.871s
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+41.408s
|16
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+42.685s
|17
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+42.967s
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+51.507s
|19
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+51.529s
|20
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|21
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|DNF
Portimao World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 -