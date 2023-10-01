2023 Portimao World Superbike - Race (2) Results

1 Oct 2023
Results from Race 2, round 11 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

For the third time this weekend Toprak Razgatlioglu made the best start as he took the elad away from Alvaro Bautista into turn one.

Further back there was a second incident for Jonathan Rea in as many races he hit Xavi Vierge at turn three, which resulted in the Spaniard crashing.

Trying to complete the same overtake as Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Bautista began using his straight-line speed advantage to get alongside Razgatlioglu, however, the Pata Yamaha rider was having none of it. 

Bautista then tried again on laps three and four but Razgatlioglu was defending valiantly. The world champion then appeared to have the move complete at the beginning of lap five, but Razgatlioglu came back through at turn five. 

Rea, who was making progress back through the field, was given a Long Lap penalty for hitting Vierge. 

Lap seven was when it came to the fight for victory as Bautista made his way through at turn one and managed to stop the Yamaha man from responding. 

A brilliant lap nine from Razgatlioglu saw him cling onto Bautista before going through at turn 13.

Razgatlioglu had to do the same again on lap 10 at turn five after momentarily losing the lead to Bautista. 

More battling took place lap after lap before contact was made with four laps to go. The pair remained upright but it was Razgatlioglu who led the way again. 

Following several overtakes during the final three laps, Razgatlioglu was again pipped over the line by Bautista, which led to a devastated Razgatlioglu hitting the tank of his Yamaha in frsutration after crossing the line.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati20 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.126s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.764s
4Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+2.864s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+6.373s
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+9.305s
7Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+10.154s
8Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+10.262s
9Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+12.253s
10Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+19.155s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+20.468s
12Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+20.970s
13Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+23.800s
14Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+29.871s
15Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+41.408s
16Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+42.685s
17Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+42.967s
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+51.507s
19Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+51.529s
20Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF
21Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMWDNF
22Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingDNF

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

