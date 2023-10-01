2023 Portimao World Superbike - Race (2) Results

For the third time this weekend Toprak Razgatlioglu made the best start as he took the elad away from Alvaro Bautista into turn one.

Further back there was a second incident for Jonathan Rea in as many races he hit Xavi Vierge at turn three, which resulted in the Spaniard crashing.

Trying to complete the same overtake as Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Bautista began using his straight-line speed advantage to get alongside Razgatlioglu, however, the Pata Yamaha rider was having none of it.

Bautista then tried again on laps three and four but Razgatlioglu was defending valiantly. The world champion then appeared to have the move complete at the beginning of lap five, but Razgatlioglu came back through at turn five.

Rea, who was making progress back through the field, was given a Long Lap penalty for hitting Vierge.

Lap seven was when it came to the fight for victory as Bautista made his way through at turn one and managed to stop the Yamaha man from responding.

A brilliant lap nine from Razgatlioglu saw him cling onto Bautista before going through at turn 13.

Razgatlioglu had to do the same again on lap 10 at turn five after momentarily losing the lead to Bautista.

More battling took place lap after lap before contact was made with four laps to go. The pair remained upright but it was Razgatlioglu who led the way again.

Following several overtakes during the final three laps, Razgatlioglu was again pipped over the line by Bautista, which led to a devastated Razgatlioglu hitting the tank of his Yamaha in frsutration after crossing the line.

2023 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 20 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.126s 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.764s 4 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +2.864s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +6.373s 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +9.305s 7 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +10.154s 8 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +10.262s 9 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +12.253s 10 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +19.155s 11 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +20.468s 12 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +20.970s 13 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +23.800s 14 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +29.871s 15 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +41.408s 16 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +42.685s 17 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +42.967s 18 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +51.507s 19 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +51.529s 20 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 21 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW DNF 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF

Portimao World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 -