Jerez World Superbike Superpole Race Results

Unable to make the start he wanted, Bautista lost two positions from pole before nearly colliding with Alex Lowes on the exit of turn one.

Bautista swiftly made progress though as he came through on Dominque Aegerter at turn five.

There was an early fall for Andrea Locatelli, while team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu followed Bautista in coming past Aegerter.

Chaos unused on the exit of the final corner as Lowes and Bautista were slower coming away, as Razgatlioglu put an aggressive move on Jonathan Rea for the lead.

Battling continued between Razgatlioglu and Bautista as they exchanged the lead on more than four occasions before a red-flag was deployed on lap two.

The red-flag came out due to fluid being dropped onto the circuit by Aegerter’s GRT Yamaha machine.

With a new race distance of eight laps confirmed along with the same grid slots as the beginning of the race, Bautista made a sharper getaway as he lost only one position this time around.

It was Aegerter who led while Bautista quickly lost more ground as both factory Kawasaki riders came through.

After seeing Bautista get ahead of him, Rea made a mistake at the start of lap two which allowed Razgatlioglu to take over P4.

A quick move on Lowes set up Bautista to take the lead away from Aegerter, which he did at turn five.

As more battling continued behind Bautista, Razgatlioglu saw his chances of victory slipping away but made his way up to third.

But in doing so there was very small contact with Lowes which resulted in the British rider crashing out.

Surprisingly though, Razgatlioglu was struggling to stay with Aegerter as Rea instead challenged him for P3.

There was a crash with three laps to go for Axel Bassani, while at the front Aegerter was remaining close to Bautista without being within reach of making a move.

Rea finally made his way through on Razgatlioglu with two laps to go, but the gap to Aegerter was over a second.