Jerez World Superbike Superpole Race Results

29 Oct 2023
Alvaro Bautista Race 1, Spanish WorldSBK, 28 October

Results from the Superpole Race, round 12 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Jerez, Spain.

Unable to make the start he wanted, Bautista lost two positions from pole before nearly colliding with Alex Lowes on the exit of turn one. 

Bautista swiftly made progress though as he came through on Dominque Aegerter at turn five.

There was an early fall for Andrea Locatelli, while team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu followed Bautista in coming past Aegerter. 

Chaos unused on the exit of the final corner as Lowes and Bautista were slower coming away, as Razgatlioglu put an aggressive move on Jonathan Rea for the lead. 

Battling continued between Razgatlioglu and Bautista as they exchanged the lead on more than four occasions before a red-flag was deployed on lap two.

The red-flag came out due to fluid being dropped onto the circuit by Aegerter’s GRT Yamaha machine.

With a new race distance of eight laps confirmed along with the same grid slots as the beginning of the race, Bautista made a sharper getaway as he lost only one position this time around.

It was Aegerter who led while Bautista quickly lost more ground as both factory Kawasaki riders came through. 

After seeing Bautista  get ahead of him, Rea made a mistake at the start of lap two which allowed Razgatlioglu to take over P4. 

A quick move on Lowes set up Bautista to take the lead away from Aegerter, which he did at turn five. 

As more battling continued behind Bautista, Razgatlioglu saw his chances of victory slipping away but made his way up to third.

But in doing so there was very small contact with Lowes which resulted in the British rider crashing out. 

Surprisingly though, Razgatlioglu was struggling to stay with Aegerter as Rea instead challenged him for P3. 

There was a crash with three laps to go for Axel Bassani, while at the front Aegerter was remaining close to Bautista without being within reach of making a move.

Rea finally made his way through on Razgatlioglu with two laps to go, but the gap to Aegerter was over a second.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati8 Laps
2Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.487s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+3.124s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+3.581s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+5.716s
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+6.268s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+6.572s
8Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+6.878s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+7.342s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+8.522s
11Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+12.320s
12Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+12.772s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+13.043s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+14.586s
15Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+17.734s
16Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+22.082s
17Florian AltGERTeam HRC+25.785s
18Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+25.908s
19Leandro MercadoARGPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+26.403s
20Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+28.518s
21Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWDNF
22Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamDNF
23Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF