2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Superpole - Results
Results from Superpole, round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
The opening WorldSBK Superpole session of 2024 was frantic as every rider headed out of pit lane immediately.
Like FP2, Alex Lowes was the early pacesetter as he set a new lap record aboard his Kawasaki machine.
- Alex Lowes: “We can maybe have a more aggressive setting on the bike”
- Toprak Razgatlioglu: ‘I worked for the race as I need to see who I’ll be fighting’
But while world champion Alvaro Bautista struggled for pace, rookie team-mate Nicolo Bulega soon put his Ducati one pole.
The timingsheets were being lit up by several riders, including Andrea Iannone who secured a front row start in his first-ever WorldSBK qualifying.
However, no one could challenge Bulega who became the first WorldSBK rider ever to dip below the 1m 28s barrier.
Behind the two rookies came Lowes, with three tenths separating the Kawasaki rider and Bulega.
Further back, Toprak Razgatlioglu could only manage fifth in his first qualifying as a BMW rider, while Bautista finished ninth, two places ahead of a struggling Jonathan Rea.
|2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Superpole Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:27.916s
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+0.238s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.323s
|4
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.487s
|5
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.604s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.624s
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.688s
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+0.760s
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.784s
|10
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.868s
|11
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.974s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.987s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.084s
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.129s
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.202s
|16
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.211s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.326s
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.347s
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.810s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.893s
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.217s
|22
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+3.972s