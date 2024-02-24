2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Superpole - Results

Results from Superpole, round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

Nicolo Bulega, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
The opening WorldSBK Superpole session of 2024 was frantic as every rider headed out of pit lane immediately.

Like FP2, Alex Lowes was the early pacesetter as he set a new lap record aboard his Kawasaki machine.

But while world champion Alvaro Bautista struggled for pace, rookie team-mate Nicolo Bulega soon put his Ducati one pole.

The timingsheets were being lit up by several riders, including Andrea Iannone who secured a front row start in his first-ever WorldSBK qualifying.

However, no one could challenge Bulega who became the first WorldSBK rider ever to dip below the 1m 28s barrier.

Behind the two rookies came Lowes, with three tenths separating the Kawasaki rider and Bulega.

Further back, Toprak Razgatlioglu could only manage fifth in his first qualifying as a BMW rider, while Bautista finished ninth, two places ahead of a struggling Jonathan Rea. 

2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Superpole Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:27.916s
2Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.238s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.323s
4Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.487s
5Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.604s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.624s
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.688s
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+0.760s
9Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.784s
10Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+0.868s
11Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.974s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.987s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.084s
14Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.129s
15Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.202s
16Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.211s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.326s
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.347s
19Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+1.810s
20Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.893s
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+3.217s
22Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+3.972s

