2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Superpole - Results

The opening WorldSBK Superpole session of 2024 was frantic as every rider headed out of pit lane immediately.

Like FP2, Alex Lowes was the early pacesetter as he set a new lap record aboard his Kawasaki machine.

But while world champion Alvaro Bautista struggled for pace, rookie team-mate Nicolo Bulega soon put his Ducati one pole.

The timingsheets were being lit up by several riders, including Andrea Iannone who secured a front row start in his first-ever WorldSBK qualifying.

However, no one could challenge Bulega who became the first WorldSBK rider ever to dip below the 1m 28s barrier.

Behind the two rookies came Lowes, with three tenths separating the Kawasaki rider and Bulega.

Further back, Toprak Razgatlioglu could only manage fifth in his first qualifying as a BMW rider, while Bautista finished ninth, two places ahead of a struggling Jonathan Rea.