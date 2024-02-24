2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Race (1) - Results

Results from Race 1, round one of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

Nicolo Bulega, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Taking part in his first race start since 2019, World Superbike rookie Andrea Iannone made a brilliant launch as he took the lead away from Nicolo Bulega.

But the best start went to reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista as he went from ninth to second by turn one.

But both Ducati riders were quickly overtaken by Alex Lowes, however, Iannone bounced straight back at the beginning of lap two.

Toprak Razgatlioglu wasted no time in battling against Bautista as he slipstreamed his way through on the run to turn one.

A dreadful lap three for Bautista saw him go from fourth to tenth spot, as contact with Sam Lowes was the main reason for his sudden drop.

Heading in the other direction was team-mate Bulega who moved up to third following a late move on Razgatlioglu.

Then came a huge moment on lap four as Bautista, who was trying to recover, crashed at turn ten. Bradley Ray was the next rider after Remy Gardner and Bautista to suffer a fall.

With six laps gone, Bulega finally came through on Iannone to lead a Superbike race for the first time in his career.

As the pit window opened, the leading quarter of Bulega, Iannone, Lowes and Razgatlioglu all pitted as others stayed out.

The top four exited pit lane in the same positions, however, a slow out lap from Iannone saw him drop behind Lowes and Razgatlioglu, while Bulega increased his advantage.

With a minimum pit time of one minute and two seconds needed for every rider, Razgatlioglu was given a penalty after exiting too quickly.

Razgatlioglu was given a 1.2 second time penalty, while Bulega’s lead was over three seconds for the first time with eight laps to go.

a red-hot pace from Andrea Locatelli saw him claw past the likes of Iannone, Lowes and Razgatlioglu, but the margin to Bulega was too much to close down.

2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Race (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati20 Laps
2Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+2.280s
3Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+2.630s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+4.728s
5Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+5.706s
6Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+8.333s
7Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+8.647s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+9.965s
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+11.699s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+12.423s
11Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+14.413s
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+16.668s
13Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+18.388s
14Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+23.560s
15Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+32.741s
16Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+35.580s
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+37.949s
18Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+39.427s
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+54.890s
20Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+57.202s
21Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+58.642s
22Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF

