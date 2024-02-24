2024 World Superbike Phillip Island, Race (1) - Results

Taking part in his first race start since 2019, World Superbike rookie Andrea Iannone made a brilliant launch as he took the lead away from Nicolo Bulega.

But the best start went to reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista as he went from ninth to second by turn one.

But both Ducati riders were quickly overtaken by Alex Lowes, however, Iannone bounced straight back at the beginning of lap two.

Toprak Razgatlioglu wasted no time in battling against Bautista as he slipstreamed his way through on the run to turn one.

A dreadful lap three for Bautista saw him go from fourth to tenth spot, as contact with Sam Lowes was the main reason for his sudden drop.

Heading in the other direction was team-mate Bulega who moved up to third following a late move on Razgatlioglu.

Then came a huge moment on lap four as Bautista, who was trying to recover, crashed at turn ten. Bradley Ray was the next rider after Remy Gardner and Bautista to suffer a fall.

With six laps gone, Bulega finally came through on Iannone to lead a Superbike race for the first time in his career.

As the pit window opened, the leading quarter of Bulega, Iannone, Lowes and Razgatlioglu all pitted as others stayed out.

The top four exited pit lane in the same positions, however, a slow out lap from Iannone saw him drop behind Lowes and Razgatlioglu, while Bulega increased his advantage.

With a minimum pit time of one minute and two seconds needed for every rider, Razgatlioglu was given a penalty after exiting too quickly.

Razgatlioglu was given a 1.2 second time penalty, while Bulega’s lead was over three seconds for the first time with eight laps to go.

a red-hot pace from Andrea Locatelli saw him claw past the likes of Iannone, Lowes and Razgatlioglu, but the margin to Bulega was too much to close down.