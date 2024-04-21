2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Race Results
Results from the Superpole Race, round three of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.
The first completely dry session since Free Practice 2, the Superpole Race got underway with Jonathan Rea leading away from pole position.
But it was championship leader Nicolo Bulega who got the best start as he took the lead ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.
- Iker Lecuona declared unfit for remainder of Assen WorldSBK action
- Nicolo Bulega admits ‘we made a mistake’ after tumbling down the order
With Bulega pushing on the pace, team-mate Alvaro Bautista headed backwards as he dropped from fifth to ninth after running wide when overtaking Michael Ruben Rinaldi.
Moments after passing Rea for second, Razgatlioglu dropped to fourth as he ran wide, allowing Rea and Alex Lowes to move ahead.
Struggling with the front of his BMW, Razgatlioglu was failing to make progress as Lowes got back ahead before another error allowed Remy Gardner through for P4.
Razgatlioglu was then dropped to sixth by a hard charging Bautista, who was making good progress following his early mistake.
Bautista then wasted no time in taking fourth away from Gardner, before latching onto the rear of Alex Lowes.
On the approach to turn five Bautista then pulled off a stunning double overtake on Lowes and Rea.
A lead of nearly three seconds for Bulega was beginning to get eaten into at an alarming rate as Bautista could smell victory.
On the penultimate lap Bautista took seven tenths out of Bulega in sector one before taking the lead on the very same lap.
Razgatlioglu’s struggles continued as he lost eighth to team-mate Michael Van Der Mark on the final lap.
|2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|10 Laps
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+2.286s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+7.403s
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+7.551s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+8.177s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+9.114s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+9.702s
|8
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+9.824s
|9
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+10.034s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+11.981s
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+14.886s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+15.148s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+15.922s
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+16.927s
|15
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+21.202s
|16
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+22.384s
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+25.887s
|18
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+26.597s
|19
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+29.518s
|20
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+29.851s
|21
|Adam Norrodin
|MAL
|Petronas Mie Honda
|DNF
|22
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|DNF