2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Race Results

The first completely dry session since Free Practice 2, the Superpole Race got underway with Jonathan Rea leading away from pole position.

But it was championship leader Nicolo Bulega who got the best start as he took the lead ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

With Bulega pushing on the pace, team-mate Alvaro Bautista headed backwards as he dropped from fifth to ninth after running wide when overtaking Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Moments after passing Rea for second, Razgatlioglu dropped to fourth as he ran wide, allowing Rea and Alex Lowes to move ahead.

Struggling with the front of his BMW, Razgatlioglu was failing to make progress as Lowes got back ahead before another error allowed Remy Gardner through for P4.

Razgatlioglu was then dropped to sixth by a hard charging Bautista, who was making good progress following his early mistake.

Bautista then wasted no time in taking fourth away from Gardner, before latching onto the rear of Alex Lowes.

On the approach to turn five Bautista then pulled off a stunning double overtake on Lowes and Rea.

A lead of nearly three seconds for Bulega was beginning to get eaten into at an alarming rate as Bautista could smell victory.

On the penultimate lap Bautista took seven tenths out of Bulega in sector one before taking the lead on the very same lap.

Razgatlioglu’s struggles continued as he lost eighth to team-mate Michael Van Der Mark on the final lap.