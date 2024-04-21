2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Race Results

Results from the Superpole Race, round three of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Alvaro Bautista, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

The first completely dry session since Free Practice 2, the Superpole Race got underway with Jonathan Rea leading away from pole position.

But it was championship leader Nicolo Bulega who got the best start as he took the lead ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

With Bulega pushing on the pace, team-mate Alvaro Bautista headed backwards as he dropped from fifth to ninth after running wide when overtaking Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Moments after passing Rea for second, Razgatlioglu dropped to fourth as he ran wide, allowing Rea and Alex Lowes to move ahead.

Struggling with the front of his BMW, Razgatlioglu was failing to make progress as Lowes got back ahead before another error allowed Remy Gardner through for P4.

Razgatlioglu was then dropped to sixth by a hard charging Bautista, who was making good progress following his early mistake.

Bautista then wasted no time in taking fourth away from Gardner, before latching onto the rear of Alex Lowes.

On the approach to turn five Bautista then pulled off a stunning double overtake on Lowes and Rea.

A lead of nearly three seconds for Bulega was beginning to get eaten into at an alarming rate as Bautista could smell victory.

On the penultimate lap Bautista took seven tenths out of Bulega in sector one before taking the lead on the very same lap.

Razgatlioglu’s struggles continued as he lost eighth to team-mate Michael Van Der Mark on the final lap.

2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati10 Laps
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+2.286s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+7.403s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+7.551s
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+8.177s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+9.114s
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+9.702s
8Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.824s
9Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+10.034s
10Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+11.981s
11Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+14.886s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+15.148s
13Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+15.922s
14Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+16.927s
15Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+21.202s
16Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+22.384s
17Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+25.887s
18Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark Racing Team+26.597s
19Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+29.518s
20Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+29.851s
21Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie HondaDNF
22Tito RabatSPAPuccetti KawasakiDNF

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 min ago
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton ‘experiments’ with W15 “wasn’t the right thing to do”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
20 mins ago
“Seriously ridiculous, poor driving” - two F1 drivers hit with penalties in China
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
31 mins ago
‘F*** that guy’ -  Daniel Ricciardo fumes at Lance Stroll after Safety Car crash
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
F1
News
47 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton teases Mercedes have “step forward coming” as Miami upgrade revealed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
50 mins ago
Aprilia explain new strategy for rider market after Fabio Quartararo failure
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Latest News

F1
News
59 mins ago
Lando Norris reveals McLaren bet: ‘I thought we’d be 35s behind Ferrari’
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium…
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes explain problem which held Lewis Hamilton back at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
Race Report
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to win incident-packed Chinese GP
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China