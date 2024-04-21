2024 World Superbike Assen - Race (2) Results

Results from Race 2, round three of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Assen, Netherlands.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Leading away from pole position after securing victory in the Superpole Race, Alvaro Bautista led the field away as he led from Andrea Locatelli who jumped ahead of Nicolo Bulega.

In a hurry to make his way back to the front of the pack, Toprak Razgatlioglu dived to the inside of team-mate Michael Van Der Mark at the end of lap one to secure P6.

Bulega lost another place on lap two to Remy Gardner, while Van Der Mark pushed Jonathan Rea down to seventh.

Rea then dropped to eighth as Andrea Iannone made a swift move on the six-time world champion.

At the end of lap seven a change for the lead took place as Razgatlioglu went through at the final chicane. Then came a big twist as spots of rain began to fall at the start of lap nine.

With Iannone beginning to catch the top four, Bautista regained the lead following a small mistake by Razgatlioglu.

In the thick of the title fight heading into Race 2, Alex Lowes suffered his first retirement of the season after a collision with Rea.

Unlike Lowes, Rea managed to continue the race, however, it was another non-score for the Yamaha rider who dropped down to 20th following the incident.

Comfortable with the drops of rain, Gardner produced back-to-back moves on Razgatlioglu and Bautista to lead at the end of lap 12.

Just as the rain stopped, Locatelli was the new race leader although Bautista was beginning to mount another challenge.

After losing the lead to Bautista, Locatelli’s bid to become a first-time WorldSBK race winner took a big impact as he ran wide at turn one.

The lead group then split in a big way when Razgatlioglu got back to the front of the field.

Late pressure came his way due to Bautista being faster than the BMW rider in sectors two and three, but Razgatlioglu held on for his first win around Assen.

Gardner came home third for a maiden WorldSBK podium, finishing top of the Yamaha riders in the process. 

2024 World Superbike Assen - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team21 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.625s
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.022s
4Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+3.120s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+3.217s
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+5.174s
7Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+5.538s
8Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+6.337s
9Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+8.059s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+19.453s
11Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas Mie Honda+19.556s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+21.771s
13Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+22.322s
14Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+31.822s
15Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+35.305s
16Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark Racing Team+35.392s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+37.947s
18Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+43.360s
19Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1'18.925s
20Adam NorrodinMALPetronas Mie Honda+1'34.526s
21Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
22Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWDNF

