2024 World Superbike Assen - Race (2) Results

Leading away from pole position after securing victory in the Superpole Race, Alvaro Bautista led the field away as he led from Andrea Locatelli who jumped ahead of Nicolo Bulega.

In a hurry to make his way back to the front of the pack, Toprak Razgatlioglu dived to the inside of team-mate Michael Van Der Mark at the end of lap one to secure P6.

Bulega lost another place on lap two to Remy Gardner, while Van Der Mark pushed Jonathan Rea down to seventh.

Rea then dropped to eighth as Andrea Iannone made a swift move on the six-time world champion.

At the end of lap seven a change for the lead took place as Razgatlioglu went through at the final chicane. Then came a big twist as spots of rain began to fall at the start of lap nine.

With Iannone beginning to catch the top four, Bautista regained the lead following a small mistake by Razgatlioglu.

In the thick of the title fight heading into Race 2, Alex Lowes suffered his first retirement of the season after a collision with Rea.

Unlike Lowes, Rea managed to continue the race, however, it was another non-score for the Yamaha rider who dropped down to 20th following the incident.

Comfortable with the drops of rain, Gardner produced back-to-back moves on Razgatlioglu and Bautista to lead at the end of lap 12.

Just as the rain stopped, Locatelli was the new race leader although Bautista was beginning to mount another challenge.

After losing the lead to Bautista, Locatelli’s bid to become a first-time WorldSBK race winner took a big impact as he ran wide at turn one.

The lead group then split in a big way when Razgatlioglu got back to the front of the field.

Late pressure came his way due to Bautista being faster than the BMW rider in sectors two and three, but Razgatlioglu held on for his first win around Assen.

Gardner came home third for a maiden WorldSBK podium, finishing top of the Yamaha riders in the process.