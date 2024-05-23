2024 World Superbike Cremona Test, Day 1 - Results

WorldSBK Cremona test Day 1 Pos Rider Time 1 Sam LOWES 1:29.976 2 Michael Ruben RINALDI 1:30.131 3 Iker LECUONA 1:30.510 4 Xavi VIERGE 1:30.751 5 Scott REDDING 1:30.781 6 Tito RABAT 1:30.801 7 Garrett GERLOFF 1:30.881 8 Andrea IANNONE 1:31.187 9 Tarran MACKENZIE 1:31.235 10 Tommy BRIDEWELL 1:32.467 11 Adrian HUERTAS 1:32.619 12 Andrew IRWIN 1:32.760 13 Adam NORRODIN 1:33.588 14 Can ONCU 1:33.925 15 Kaito TOBA 1:34.845 16 Khairul Idham BIN PAWI 1:34.857 17 Ivan GOI 1:37.422

ELF Marc VDS Racing Team's Sam Lowes went fastest on the first of a two-day test at the Cremona Circuit.

Ahead of debuting on the WorldSBK calendar later this season, Cremona hosted a test on Thursday.

Team Motocorsa Racing's Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the first to hit 1’30s but he ended the day 0.155s slower than Lowes.

Third-fastest Iker Lecuona was making his comeback from injury.

Scott Redding was the lead BMW.

On Friday, Yamaha's four riders - Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter - will be testing.