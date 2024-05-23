2024 World Superbike Cremona Test, Day 1 - Results

Full results from Day 1 of the WorldSBK test at Cremona

WSBK
WSBK
WorldSBK Cremona test Day 1
PosRiderTime
1Sam LOWES1:29.976
2Michael Ruben RINALDI1:30.131
3Iker LECUONA1:30.510
4Xavi VIERGE1:30.751
5Scott REDDING1:30.781
6Tito RABAT1:30.801
7Garrett GERLOFF1:30.881
8Andrea IANNONE1:31.187
9Tarran MACKENZIE1:31.235
10Tommy BRIDEWELL1:32.467
11Adrian HUERTAS1:32.619
12Andrew IRWIN1:32.760
13Adam NORRODIN1:33.588
14Can ONCU1:33.925
15Kaito TOBA1:34.845
16Khairul Idham BIN PAWI1:34.857
17Ivan GOI1:37.422

ELF Marc VDS Racing Team's Sam Lowes went fastest on the first of a two-day test at the Cremona Circuit.

Ahead of debuting on the WorldSBK calendar later this season, Cremona hosted a test on Thursday.

Team Motocorsa Racing's Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the first to hit 1’30s but he ended the day 0.155s slower than Lowes.

Third-fastest Iker Lecuona was making his comeback from injury.

Scott Redding was the lead BMW.

On Friday, Yamaha's four riders - Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter - will be testing.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
1h ago
Gossip in Monaco paddock explains logistical headache for two F1 teams
The Monaco Grand Prix
The Monaco Grand Prix
WSBK
Results
1h ago
2024 World Superbike Cremona Test, Day 1 - Results
WSBK
WSBK
F1
News
2h ago
“Nothing’s been signed” - Sergio Perez waiting on Red Bull future after Imola setback
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Johann Zarco: New Honda aero gave ‘good result' at Mugello
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton answers criticism of F1 qualifying form: “I’m not getting too hung up on it”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Brutal cuts and scars on Marc Marquez's arms tell their own story
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini admits he “knows the speed” of rivals aiming to grab his ‘25 Ducati
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
4h ago
Carlos Sainz responds to F1 deadline rumours following Mercedes speculation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco…