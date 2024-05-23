2024 World Superbike Cremona Test, Day 1 - Results
|WorldSBK Cremona test Day 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Sam LOWES
|1:29.976
|2
|Michael Ruben RINALDI
|1:30.131
|3
|Iker LECUONA
|1:30.510
|4
|Xavi VIERGE
|1:30.751
|5
|Scott REDDING
|1:30.781
|6
|Tito RABAT
|1:30.801
|7
|Garrett GERLOFF
|1:30.881
|8
|Andrea IANNONE
|1:31.187
|9
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|1:31.235
|10
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|1:32.467
|11
|Adrian HUERTAS
|1:32.619
|12
|Andrew IRWIN
|1:32.760
|13
|Adam NORRODIN
|1:33.588
|14
|Can ONCU
|1:33.925
|15
|Kaito TOBA
|1:34.845
|16
|Khairul Idham BIN PAWI
|1:34.857
|17
|Ivan GOI
|1:37.422
ELF Marc VDS Racing Team's Sam Lowes went fastest on the first of a two-day test at the Cremona Circuit.
Ahead of debuting on the WorldSBK calendar later this season, Cremona hosted a test on Thursday.
Team Motocorsa Racing's Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the first to hit 1’30s but he ended the day 0.155s slower than Lowes.
Third-fastest Iker Lecuona was making his comeback from injury.
Scott Redding was the lead BMW.
On Friday, Yamaha's four riders - Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter - will be testing.