WSBK riders test today at new Cremona track

Toprak Razgatlioglu is not testing

WSBK
WSBK

World Superbikes riders are testing today at the new Cremona circuit.

The Italian circuit will make its debut on the WSBK calendar later this season.

But on May 23, riders will get their first taste of the track.

Aruba.it Ducati riders Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega will be testing at Cremona, alongside their test team.

Motocorsa Racing's Michael Ruben Rinaldi is testing too.

ELF Marc VDS Racing Team's Sam Lowes and GoEleven's Andrea Iannone are also in action.

WorldSSP rider Adrian Huertas is also on track.

The four Yamaha riders will test on Friday only, not Thursday.

Pata Prometeon Yamaha's Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli will feature.

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team's Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will join them.

Team HRC's Iker Lecuona will make a return from injury at Cremona, alongside teammare Xavi Vierge.

PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin are testing too.

British Superbike Honda riders Tommy Bridewell and Andrew Irwin are also testing.

Notably, BMW's Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark are not testing.

Instead, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff are on track.

Kawasaki are represented by Kawasaki Puccetti Racing and Tito Rabat.

Cremona has undergone improvements to the track, making it 3.768 kilometres.

Turns 11, 12 and 13 were particularly improved.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Yuki Tsunoda will consider “interesting offers” if Red Bull show no interest
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Preparation Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand…
F1
News
1h ago
'Make mistakes' - Max Verstappen's advice for Kimi Antonelli ahead of likely F1 debut
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Luca Marini “really angry” at Honda exit rumours
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell’s verdict on No. 1 likeliest driver to replace Lewis Hamilton
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Official: Aleix Espargaro announces MotoGP retirement at end of 2024
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi’s verdict on being overlooked in hunt for 2025 factory Ducati
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Downbeat Joan Mir: “I don’t know if I can do another year like this”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Alex Marquez seeks “Plan B” for 2025 | warns Ducati not to lose Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Alex Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
2h ago
Valtteri Bottas ‘99% sure’ of F1 future amid intense Williams speculation
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…