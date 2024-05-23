WSBK riders test today at new Cremona track

World Superbikes riders are testing today at the new Cremona circuit.

The Italian circuit will make its debut on the WSBK calendar later this season.

But on May 23, riders will get their first taste of the track.

Aruba.it Ducati riders Alvaro Bautista and Nicolo Bulega will be testing at Cremona, alongside their test team.

Motocorsa Racing's Michael Ruben Rinaldi is testing too.

ELF Marc VDS Racing Team's Sam Lowes and GoEleven's Andrea Iannone are also in action.

WorldSSP rider Adrian Huertas is also on track.

The four Yamaha riders will test on Friday only, not Thursday.

Pata Prometeon Yamaha's Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli will feature.

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team's Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will join them.

Team HRC's Iker Lecuona will make a return from injury at Cremona, alongside teammare Xavi Vierge.

PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin are testing too.

British Superbike Honda riders Tommy Bridewell and Andrew Irwin are also testing.

Notably, BMW's Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark are not testing.

Instead, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff are on track.

Kawasaki are represented by Kawasaki Puccetti Racing and Tito Rabat.

Cremona has undergone improvements to the track, making it 3.768 kilometres.

Turns 11, 12 and 13 were particularly improved.