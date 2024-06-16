2024 World Superbike Misano - Superpole Race Results

Superpole race results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it two out of two so far at Misano, extending his new WorldSBK title lead with victory in Sunday morning's Superpole race.

The BMW star wrestled the lead from Nicolo Bulega before pulling clear in the closing laps, while Alex Lowes completed the podium for Kawasaki.

Bulega and Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista finished the race with wings missing.

The Italian clipped Lowes as he rejoined after running wide at the first corner while Bautista remounted after a fall from his Panigale and was left 17th.

Front-row starter Remy Gardner tangled with Garrett Gerloff, leaving both riders on the ground, with a frustrated Sam Lowes also an early faller.

Jonathan Rea, back on track after yesterday’s massive opening lap accident, rode from 15th on the grid to 8th.

The full-length Race 2 takes place at 14:00 local time this afternoon.

2024 World Superbike, Misano - Superpole Race Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team10 laps
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+1.651s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+4.779s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+8.061s
5Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+10.913s
6Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+12.013s
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+12.436s
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+14.981s
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+15.255s
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+16.071s
11Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+17.038s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+19.858s
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+20.227s
14Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+20.317s
15Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+23.507s
16Michele PirroITAAruba.it - Ducati+24.417s
17Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+26.037s
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+26.969s
19Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+27.588s
 Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing TeamDNF
 Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing HondaDNF
 Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha TeamDNF
 Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWDNF
 Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing TeamDNF

 

 

