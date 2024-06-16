2024 World Superbike Misano - Superpole Race Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it two out of two so far at Misano, extending his new WorldSBK title lead with victory in Sunday morning's Superpole race.

The BMW star wrestled the lead from Nicolo Bulega before pulling clear in the closing laps, while Alex Lowes completed the podium for Kawasaki.

Bulega and Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista finished the race with wings missing.

The Italian clipped Lowes as he rejoined after running wide at the first corner while Bautista remounted after a fall from his Panigale and was left 17th.

Front-row starter Remy Gardner tangled with Garrett Gerloff, leaving both riders on the ground, with a frustrated Sam Lowes also an early faller.

Jonathan Rea, back on track after yesterday’s massive opening lap accident, rode from 15th on the grid to 8th.

The full-length Race 2 takes place at 14:00 local time this afternoon.