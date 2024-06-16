2024 World Superbike Misano - Superpole Race Results
Superpole race results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it two out of two so far at Misano, extending his new WorldSBK title lead with victory in Sunday morning's Superpole race.
The BMW star wrestled the lead from Nicolo Bulega before pulling clear in the closing laps, while Alex Lowes completed the podium for Kawasaki.
Bulega and Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista finished the race with wings missing.
The Italian clipped Lowes as he rejoined after running wide at the first corner while Bautista remounted after a fall from his Panigale and was left 17th.
Front-row starter Remy Gardner tangled with Garrett Gerloff, leaving both riders on the ground, with a frustrated Sam Lowes also an early faller.
Jonathan Rea, back on track after yesterday’s massive opening lap accident, rode from 15th on the grid to 8th.
The full-length Race 2 takes place at 14:00 local time this afternoon.
|2024 World Superbike, Misano - Superpole Race Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|10 laps
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.651s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+4.779s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+8.061s
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+10.913s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+12.013s
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+12.436s
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+14.981s
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+15.255s
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+16.071s
|11
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Ducati
|+17.038s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+19.858s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+20.227s
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+20.317s
|15
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+23.507s
|16
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+24.417s
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+26.037s
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+26.969s
|19
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+27.588s
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|DNF
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|DNF
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|DNF