2024 World Superbike Misano - Race (2) Results

Toprak Razgatlioglu completes a perfeck hattrick of Misano wins in Ducati's home round to strengthen his WorldSBK title lead.

The new BMW star dropped to fifth at the start before carving towards the front.

Nicolo Bulega set an impressive early pace up-front but was helpless to prevent Razgatlioglu from reeling him in, passing and - once again - disappearing into the distance.

Razgatlioglu’s official winning margin was reduced to 2.980s after a huge stoppie across the finish line!

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista recovered from a lowly 11th on the grid, after his Superpole race fall, to complete the podium behind team-mate Bulega.

Kawasaki's Alex Lowes tried to contain Bautista but had to settle for fourth ahead of Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli and a brave performance by the injured Danilo Petrucci, as the top Independent rider.

Razgatlioglu will leave Misano with a 21-point advantage over Bulega and Bautista 24 behind in third.