2024 World Superbike Misano - Race (2) Results

Race 2 results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano round
Toprak Razgatlioglu completes a perfeck hattrick of Misano wins in Ducati's home round to strengthen his WorldSBK title lead.

The new BMW star dropped to fifth at the start before carving towards the front.

Nicolo Bulega set an impressive early pace up-front but was helpless to prevent Razgatlioglu from reeling him in, passing and - once again - disappearing into the distance.

Razgatlioglu’s official winning margin was reduced to 2.980s after a huge stoppie across the finish line!

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista recovered from a lowly 11th on the grid, after his Superpole race fall, to complete the podium behind team-mate Bulega.

Kawasaki's Alex Lowes tried to contain Bautista but had to settle for fourth ahead of Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli and a brave performance by the injured Danilo Petrucci, as the top Independent rider.

Razgatlioglu will leave Misano with a 21-point advantage over Bulega and Bautista 24 behind in third.

The next round takes place at Donington Park, in July...

2024 World Superbike, Misano - Race (2) Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team21 laps
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+2.980s
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+6.920s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+9.951s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+11.974s
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+15.900s
7Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+16.055s
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+19.125s
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+22.535s
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+27.237s
11Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+27.292s
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+29.948s
13Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+31.044s
14Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+38.090s
15Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+43.840s
16Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+43.852s
17Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing Team+44.363s
18Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+45.078s
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+48.580s
 Michele PirroITAAruba.it - DucatiDNF
 Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCDNF
 Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad TeamDNF
 Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha TeamDNF
 Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing HondaDNF

 

