2024 World Superbike Misano - Race (2) Results
Race 2 results for round four of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Misano, Italy.
Toprak Razgatlioglu completes a perfeck hattrick of Misano wins in Ducati's home round to strengthen his WorldSBK title lead.
The new BMW star dropped to fifth at the start before carving towards the front.
Nicolo Bulega set an impressive early pace up-front but was helpless to prevent Razgatlioglu from reeling him in, passing and - once again - disappearing into the distance.
Razgatlioglu’s official winning margin was reduced to 2.980s after a huge stoppie across the finish line!
Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista recovered from a lowly 11th on the grid, after his Superpole race fall, to complete the podium behind team-mate Bulega.
Kawasaki's Alex Lowes tried to contain Bautista but had to settle for fourth ahead of Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli and a brave performance by the injured Danilo Petrucci, as the top Independent rider.
Razgatlioglu will leave Misano with a 21-point advantage over Bulega and Bautista 24 behind in third.
The next round takes place at Donington Park, in July...
|2024 World Superbike, Misano - Race (2) Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|21 laps
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+2.980s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+6.920s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+9.951s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+11.974s
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+15.900s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+16.055s
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+19.125s
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+22.535s
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+27.237s
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+27.292s
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+29.948s
|13
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+31.044s
|14
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+38.090s
|15
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+43.840s
|16
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Ducati
|+43.852s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+44.363s
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+45.078s
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+48.580s
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|DNF
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|DNF
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|DNF
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|DNF