Mia Rusthen ‘in an induced coma, vital signs stable' after surgery

Mia Rusthen, who suffered a highspeed accident in Saturday’s inaugural WorldWCR race at Misano, is ‘currently in an induced coma’ after undergoing surgery on a head injury.

The Norwegian fell on entry to the final corner and, after initial treatment at the scene, was transported to the Bufalini Trauma Centre in Cesena by helicopter.

The latest (translated) update posted by her family on Facebook reads:

“Mia is currently in an induced coma. She has had surgery to relieve the pressure she had in her head and remove a bleed. The doctor is very positive and satisfied with the outcome. The pressure in the brain has stabilised and her vital signs are stable.

“We appreciate all the care and love already sent Mia's way. It means everything, even if she is the toughest lady in the whole world from before!”

Jessica Howden, also airlifted to hospital on Saturday after an accident in the restart, is now back in the Misano paddock.