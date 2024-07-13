2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (3) Results

Free Practice 3 results for round five of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Donington Park, in Great Britain.

Remy Gardner, 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK
2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Saturday Practice Results

POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha1:25.823s
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad+0.082s
3Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+0.365s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+0.510s
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+0.535s
6Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha+0.626s
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.683s
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.754s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+0.867s
10Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+0.949s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad+0.968s
12Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.989s
13Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+0.990s
14Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.991s
15Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.135s
16Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+1.162s
17Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing+1.233s
18Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+1.253s
19Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+1.310s
20Alex LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+1.360s
21Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.535s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+1.541s
23Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+3.283s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap record:

Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1m 25.896s (2023)

Remy Gardner causes a surprise by toppling Toprak Razgatlioglu from the head of the Donington Park timesheets with a new lap record in final practice for the 2024 British WorldSBK round.

The Australian, back on an R1 after last weekend’s MotoGP appearance, blasted to a 1m 25.823s on his final lap of the 20-minute session to get the better of Friday leader Razgatlioglu.

Nonetheless, BMW's title leader set a searing race pace during his long run.

Home riders Scott Redding (Bonovo BMW) and Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha) gave the fans reason to cheer with promising third and fifth places. Rea’s team-mate Andrea Locatelli was sandwiched in-between.

But it was a tough session for Ducati, whose lead rider was Danilo Petrucci in eighth while the factory riders Nicolo Bulega and reigning champion Alvaro Bautista languished down in 12th and 14th respectively.

The Superpole qualifying session starts at 11am.

