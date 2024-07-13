2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Free Practice (3) Results

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap record:

Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1m 25.896s (2023)

Remy Gardner causes a surprise by toppling Toprak Razgatlioglu from the head of the Donington Park timesheets with a new lap record in final practice for the 2024 British WorldSBK round.

The Australian, back on an R1 after last weekend’s MotoGP appearance, blasted to a 1m 25.823s on his final lap of the 20-minute session to get the better of Friday leader Razgatlioglu.

Nonetheless, BMW's title leader set a searing race pace during his long run.

Home riders Scott Redding (Bonovo BMW) and Jonathan Rea (Pata Yamaha) gave the fans reason to cheer with promising third and fifth places. Rea’s team-mate Andrea Locatelli was sandwiched in-between.

But it was a tough session for Ducati, whose lead rider was Danilo Petrucci in eighth while the factory riders Nicolo Bulega and reigning champion Alvaro Bautista languished down in 12th and 14th respectively.

The Superpole qualifying session starts at 11am.