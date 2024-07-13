2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Results

Superpole qualifying results for round five of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Donington Park, in Great Britain.

2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Qualifying Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad1:24.629s
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati+0.573s
3Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+0.777s
4Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+0.863s
5Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.899s
6Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad+0.992s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.001s
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon Yamaha+1.009s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team+1.015s
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.135s
11Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+1.210s
12Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.216s
13Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.266s
14Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRC+1.527s
15Michael RinaldiITATeam Motocorsa Ducati+1.538s
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team+1.568s
17Bradley RayGBRYamaha Motoxracing+1.613s
18Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRC+1.764s
19Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+1.900s
20Tito RabatESPKawasaki Puccetti+1.978s
21Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+2.063s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+2.186s
23Adam NorrodinMASPETRONAS MIE Racing Honda+3.859s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap record:

Remy Gardner Yamaha 1m 25.823s (2024)

Toprak Razgatlioglu obliterates the Donington Park lap record on his way to pole position for the British round of the 2024 WorldSBK championship.

The title leader was punching out new records from the opening minutes, breaking straight into the 1m 24s - a full one second faster than Remy Gardner's short-lived record from this morning - to leave even his BMW team shaking their heads and smiling in disbelief.

Headed by Razgatlioglu, all four BMW riders then rode together for the final run, although such was the Turkish star's pace that team-mate van der Mark couldn't stay in his slipstream. 

Nonetheless, the group ride helped a happy Scott Redding briefly snatch second (which became a home front row) with van der Mark rising to third.

Ducati's Nicolo Bulega then broke up the BMW party by inserting his Panigale into second. 

But Razgatlioglu, who looks equally formidable for race pace, was in a class of his own, still finished the 15-minute Superpole shootout a comfortable 0.573s clear of the Italian.

Marc VDS rider and WorldSBK rookie Sam Lowes broke into fourth before suffering a fall.

A late lap by Danilo Petrucci looked to have made it three Ducatis in the top five, but his best lap was cancelled after the session due to yellow flags.

Jonathan Rea will start from eighth, just ahead of former Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, who was another to have a lap time deleted.

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista's difficult weekend continued with twelfth, just behind Gardner, who will be disappointed with eleventh. 

Andrea Iannone also suffered from yellow flags cancelling his best lap.

Despite dry track sessions so far this weekend, dark clouds mean rain remains a threat for Race 1, which starts at 2pm.

