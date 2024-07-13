2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Results

2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Qualifying Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad 1:24.629s 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.573s 3 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +0.777s 4 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +0.863s 5 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +0.899s 6 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad +0.992s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha +1.001s 8 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha +1.009s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team +1.015s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.135s 11 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it - Ducati +1.210s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +1.216s 13 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.266s 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC +1.527s 15 Michael Rinaldi ITA Team Motocorsa Ducati +1.538s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team +1.568s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing +1.613s 18 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC +1.764s 19 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +1.900s 20 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti +1.978s 21 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +2.063s 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda +2.186s 23 Adam Norrodin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda +3.859s

Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap record:

Remy Gardner Yamaha 1m 25.823s (2024)

Toprak Razgatlioglu obliterates the Donington Park lap record on his way to pole position for the British round of the 2024 WorldSBK championship.

The title leader was punching out new records from the opening minutes, breaking straight into the 1m 24s - a full one second faster than Remy Gardner's short-lived record from this morning - to leave even his BMW team shaking their heads and smiling in disbelief.

Headed by Razgatlioglu, all four BMW riders then rode together for the final run, although such was the Turkish star's pace that team-mate van der Mark couldn't stay in his slipstream.

Nonetheless, the group ride helped a happy Scott Redding briefly snatch second (which became a home front row) with van der Mark rising to third.

Ducati's Nicolo Bulega then broke up the BMW party by inserting his Panigale into second.

But Razgatlioglu, who looks equally formidable for race pace, was in a class of his own, still finished the 15-minute Superpole shootout a comfortable 0.573s clear of the Italian.

Marc VDS rider and WorldSBK rookie Sam Lowes broke into fourth before suffering a fall.

A late lap by Danilo Petrucci looked to have made it three Ducatis in the top five, but his best lap was cancelled after the session due to yellow flags.

Jonathan Rea will start from eighth, just ahead of former Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, who was another to have a lap time deleted.

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista's difficult weekend continued with twelfth, just behind Gardner, who will be disappointed with eleventh.

Andrea Iannone also suffered from yellow flags cancelling his best lap.

Despite dry track sessions so far this weekend, dark clouds mean rain remains a threat for Race 1, which starts at 2pm.