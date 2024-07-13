2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Superpole Results
Superpole qualifying results for round five of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Donington Park, in Great Britain.
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|1:24.629s
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.573s
|3
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+0.777s
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+0.863s
|5
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.899s
|6
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|+0.992s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+1.001s
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|+1.009s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.015s
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.135s
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+1.210s
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.216s
|13
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.266s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.527s
|15
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.538s
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+1.568s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing
|+1.613s
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|+1.764s
|19
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.900s
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+1.978s
|21
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+2.063s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+2.186s
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|+3.859s
Official Donington Park WorldSBK lap record:
Remy Gardner Yamaha 1m 25.823s (2024)
Toprak Razgatlioglu obliterates the Donington Park lap record on his way to pole position for the British round of the 2024 WorldSBK championship.
The title leader was punching out new records from the opening minutes, breaking straight into the 1m 24s - a full one second faster than Remy Gardner's short-lived record from this morning - to leave even his BMW team shaking their heads and smiling in disbelief.
Headed by Razgatlioglu, all four BMW riders then rode together for the final run, although such was the Turkish star's pace that team-mate van der Mark couldn't stay in his slipstream.
Nonetheless, the group ride helped a happy Scott Redding briefly snatch second (which became a home front row) with van der Mark rising to third.
Ducati's Nicolo Bulega then broke up the BMW party by inserting his Panigale into second.
But Razgatlioglu, who looks equally formidable for race pace, was in a class of his own, still finished the 15-minute Superpole shootout a comfortable 0.573s clear of the Italian.
Marc VDS rider and WorldSBK rookie Sam Lowes broke into fourth before suffering a fall.
A late lap by Danilo Petrucci looked to have made it three Ducatis in the top five, but his best lap was cancelled after the session due to yellow flags.
Jonathan Rea will start from eighth, just ahead of former Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes, who was another to have a lap time deleted.
Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista's difficult weekend continued with twelfth, just behind Gardner, who will be disappointed with eleventh.
Andrea Iannone also suffered from yellow flags cancelling his best lap.
Despite dry track sessions so far this weekend, dark clouds mean rain remains a threat for Race 1, which starts at 2pm.