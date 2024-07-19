Most World Superbike FP2 Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Alvaro Bautista

Results from Free Practice 2 of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu 1:31.519s

2. Alvaro Bautista +0.1s

3. Jonathan Rea +0.5s

4. Alex Lowes +0.5s

5. Nicolo Bulega +0.5s

6. Danilo Petrucci +0.5s

7. Remy Gardner +0.7s

8. Michael Van Der Mark +0.8s

9. Andrea Locatelli +0.8s

10. Andrea Iannone +0.9s

11. Sam Lowes +0.9s

12. Garrett Gerloff +0.9s

13. Dominique Aegerter +0.9s

14. Axel Bassani +1.0s

15. Scott Redding +1.3s

16. Tito Rabat +1.4s

17. Bradley Ray +1.4s

18. Iker Lecuona +1.5s

19. Xavi Vierge +1.6s

20. Phillip Oettl +2.0s

21. Leandro Mercado +2.3s

22. Hayden Gillim +2.8s

23. Michael Ruben Rinaldi - No Time Set

Like he did in FP1, Andrea Iannone ran off circuit early on at turn one, which followed a difficult opening session this morning. 

Alex Lowes hit the ground running for the second consecutive session as he led early on.

Lowes continued to hammer in some very fast laps as he extending his advantage over Danilo Petrucci to nearly three tenths. 

Garrett Gerloff became the latest rider to venture off circuit at turn one as he ran through the gravel. 

After an early return to pit lane, Razgatlioglu made his way back into the thick of the action as he smashed Lowes' fastest time. 

Back on form following a difficult British round at Donington Park, Remy Gardner slotted into fifth to lead Yamaha's group of riders. 

Honda's Xavi Vierge ran into trouble with 15 minutes to go as technical issues resulted in him being pushed back by marshals.

Dominique Aegerter suffered a fall late on at turn seven as he folded the front of his R1.

Setting a rhythm no rider could match, Razgatlioglu's race run was consistently quicker lap-by-lap compared to other riders' overall best lap times.

However, Alvaro Bautista did reduce Razgatlioglu's advantage to just over a tenth late on.

Like Aegerter, Andrea Locatelli crashed his R1 in the closing stages before returning to the action. 

