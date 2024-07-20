Czech World Superbike Race (1) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it eight wins in a row
Results from Race (1) of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|22 Laps
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+5.740s
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|GoEleven Ducati
|+5.881s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+9.217s
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+11.622s
|6
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+13.841s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+14.186s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+14.596s
|9
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+19.520s
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+23.579s
|11
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|SPA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+25.370s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Ducati
|+25.993s
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+28.213s
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+29.628s
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+32.972s
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+35.666s
|17
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+36.979s
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+39.711s
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+39.850s
|20
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+56.310s
|21
|Hayden Gillim
|USA
|Petronas Mie Honda
|+1'02.692s
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNF
|23
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|DNF
Alvaro Bautista made a brilliant start from the head of the fourth row as he climbed up to fifth on lap one.
Leading away from pole, Toprak Razgatlioglu immediately broke clear of Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega.
But Bautista's progress stopped quickly as he began losing touch with the Ducatis of Iannone, Bulega and Danilo Petrucci, instead coming under attack from Remy Gardner.
After two previous overtake attempts, Gardner eventually got through on Bautista for fifth spot.
Bautista then immediately lost another position to Alex Lowes, before regaining sixth on the following lap on the run to turn one.
With 16 laps to go there was a change for second as Bulega made his way through on Iannone, who then fell into the clutches of Petrucci.
With Bulega slowly edging clear, Petrucci made his way trough for third with a late-braking move, which resulted in Iannone having to pick up his Panigale V4 R.
Petrucci then quickly closed the gap to Bulega as he swopped through on lap ten.
Iannone then forced his way through on the struggling Bulega, which allowed Gardner and a charging Bautista to close in.
Bulega then dropped behind both Gardner and Bautista, with the latter lapping second-fastest behind Razgatlioglu who was well clear of the riders behind.
Battling with Bulega for sixth, Alex Lowes crashed at turn two after losing the front-end of his Kawasaki machine.
Despite a late charge, Iannone could not overhaul Petrucci who secured his best result in WorldSBK.