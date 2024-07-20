Czech World Superbike Race (1) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it eight wins in a row

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 22 Laps 2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +5.740s 3 Andrea Iannone ITA GoEleven Ducati +5.881s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +9.217s 5 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +11.622s 6 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +13.841s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +14.186s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +14.596s 9 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +19.520s 10 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +23.579s 11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi SPA Motocorsa Ducati +25.370s 12 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Ducati +25.993s 13 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +28.213s 14 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +29.628s 15 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW +32.972s 16 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +35.666s 17 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +36.979s 18 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha +39.711s 19 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +39.850s 20 Leandro Mercado ARG Petronas Mie Honda +56.310s 21 Hayden Gillim USA Petronas Mie Honda +1'02.692s 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNF 23 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF

Alvaro Bautista made a brilliant start from the head of the fourth row as he climbed up to fifth on lap one.

Leading away from pole, Toprak Razgatlioglu immediately broke clear of Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega.

But Bautista's progress stopped quickly as he began losing touch with the Ducatis of Iannone, Bulega and Danilo Petrucci, instead coming under attack from Remy Gardner.

After two previous overtake attempts, Gardner eventually got through on Bautista for fifth spot.

Bautista then immediately lost another position to Alex Lowes, before regaining sixth on the following lap on the run to turn one.

With 16 laps to go there was a change for second as Bulega made his way through on Iannone, who then fell into the clutches of Petrucci.

With Bulega slowly edging clear, Petrucci made his way trough for third with a late-braking move, which resulted in Iannone having to pick up his Panigale V4 R.

Petrucci then quickly closed the gap to Bulega as he swopped through on lap ten.

Iannone then forced his way through on the struggling Bulega, which allowed Gardner and a charging Bautista to close in.

Bulega then dropped behind both Gardner and Bautista, with the latter lapping second-fastest behind Razgatlioglu who was well clear of the riders behind.

Battling with Bulega for sixth, Alex Lowes crashed at turn two after losing the front-end of his Kawasaki machine.

Despite a late charge, Iannone could not overhaul Petrucci who secured his best result in WorldSBK.