Czech World Superbike Race (1) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it eight wins in a row

Results from Race (1) of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Most, Czech Republic.

2024 World Superbike Most, Czech Republic - Race (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team22 Laps
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+5.740s
3Andrea IannoneITAGoEleven Ducati+5.881s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+9.217s
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+11.622s
6Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+13.841s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+14.186s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+14.596s
9Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+19.520s
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+23.579s
11Michael Ruben RinaldiSPAMotocorsa Ducati+25.370s
12Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati+25.993s
13Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+28.213s
14Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+29.628s
15Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMW+32.972s
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+35.666s
17Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+36.979s
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 Yamaha+39.711s
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+39.850s
20Leandro MercadoARGPetronas Mie Honda+56.310s
21Hayden GillimUSAPetronas Mie Honda+1'02.692s
22Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNF
23Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBKDNF

Alvaro Bautista made a brilliant start from the head of the fourth row as he climbed up to fifth on lap one.

Leading away from pole, Toprak Razgatlioglu immediately broke clear of Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega.

But Bautista's progress stopped quickly as he began losing touch with the Ducatis of Iannone, Bulega and Danilo Petrucci, instead coming under attack from Remy Gardner.

After two previous overtake attempts, Gardner eventually got through on Bautista for fifth spot. 

Bautista then immediately lost another position to Alex Lowes, before regaining sixth on the following lap on the run to turn one. 

With 16 laps to go there was a change for second as Bulega made his way through on Iannone, who then fell into the clutches of Petrucci. 

With Bulega slowly edging clear, Petrucci made his way trough for third with a late-braking move, which resulted in Iannone having to pick up his Panigale V4 R. 

Petrucci then quickly closed the gap to Bulega as he swopped through on lap ten. 

Iannone then forced his way through on the struggling Bulega, which allowed Gardner and a charging Bautista to close in. 

Bulega then dropped behind both Gardner and Bautista, with the latter lapping second-fastest behind Razgatlioglu who was well clear of the riders behind. 

Battling with Bulega for sixth, Alex Lowes crashed at turn two after losing the front-end of his Kawasaki machine. 

Despite a late charge, Iannone could not overhaul Petrucci who secured his best result in WorldSBK. 

