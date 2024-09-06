French World Superbike FP1 Results: Razgatlioglu leads BMW 1-2-3

Toprak Razgatlioglu ended WorldSBK FP1 fastest overall, over 0.3 seconds ahead of Garrett Gerloff.

In fact, it was a BMW 1-2-3 in FP1 in France, with Michael van der Mark in third place.

For much of the session, Razgatlioglu had an advantage of over one second, and although Gerloff trimmed that to 0.3 seconds by the end of the session, a high-1:36 had become a consistent pace for Razgatlioglu by then.

In the end, the top six were all within a second of Razgatlioglu's best time, with Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, and Alex Lowes all within that boundary.

Completing the top 10 were Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Jonathan Rea, Danilo Petrucci, and Scott Redding.

Sam Lowes returns to action this weekend after missing Portimao through injury. He finished FP1 in 19th and over two seconds off the pace.

Tarran Mackenzie also returns this weekend, having been out of action for two months. He finished 21st and 3.262 seconds off the pace.

Dominique Aegerter is not competing this weekend having been injured in a motocross training crash last week. He's replaced by Alessandro Delbianco for this weekend, the Italian ending Friday morning in 22nd, and 3.720 seconds off the pace.