French World Superbike FP1 Results: Razgatlioglu leads BMW 1-2-3
Full results from the FP1 session at the French World Superbike.
Toprak Razgatlioglu ended WorldSBK FP1 fastest overall, over 0.3 seconds ahead of Garrett Gerloff.
In fact, it was a BMW 1-2-3 in FP1 in France, with Michael van der Mark in third place.
For much of the session, Razgatlioglu had an advantage of over one second, and although Gerloff trimmed that to 0.3 seconds by the end of the session, a high-1:36 had become a consistent pace for Razgatlioglu by then.
In the end, the top six were all within a second of Razgatlioglu's best time, with Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, and Alex Lowes all within that boundary.
Completing the top 10 were Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Jonathan Rea, Danilo Petrucci, and Scott Redding.
Sam Lowes returns to action this weekend after missing Portimao through injury. He finished FP1 in 19th and over two seconds off the pace.
Tarran Mackenzie also returns this weekend, having been out of action for two months. He finished 21st and 3.262 seconds off the pace.
Dominique Aegerter is not competing this weekend having been injured in a motocross training crash last week. He's replaced by Alessandro Delbianco for this weekend, the Italian ending Friday morning in 22nd, and 3.720 seconds off the pace.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP1 Result | Rd 8/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:36.347
|2
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:36.700
|3
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:37.016
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.036
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.115
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:37.285
|7
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.360
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.424
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.519
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:37.539
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.801
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.905
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.977
|14
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.143
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.258
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.436
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:38.450
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:38.460
|19
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.527
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:39.284
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.609
|22
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.067
|23
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.282