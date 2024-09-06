French World Superbike FP1 Results: Razgatlioglu leads BMW 1-2-3

Full results from the FP1 session at the French World Superbike.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Toprak Razgatlioglu ended WorldSBK FP1 fastest overall, over 0.3 seconds ahead of Garrett Gerloff.

In fact, it was a BMW 1-2-3 in FP1 in France, with Michael van der Mark in third place.

For much of the session, Razgatlioglu had an advantage of over one second, and although Gerloff trimmed that to 0.3 seconds by the end of the session, a high-1:36 had become a consistent pace for Razgatlioglu by then.

In the end, the top six were all within a second of Razgatlioglu's best time, with Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, and Alex Lowes all within that boundary.

Completing the top 10 were Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Jonathan Rea, Danilo Petrucci, and Scott Redding.

Sam Lowes returns to action this weekend after missing Portimao through injury. He finished FP1 in 19th and over two seconds off the pace.

Tarran Mackenzie also returns this weekend, having been out of action for two months. He finished 21st and 3.262 seconds off the pace.

Dominique Aegerter is not competing this weekend having been injured in a motocross training crash last week. He's replaced by Alessandro Delbianco for this weekend, the Italian ending Friday morning in 22nd, and 3.720 seconds off the pace.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | FP1 Result | Rd 8/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:36.347
2Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:36.700
3Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:37.016
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.036
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.115
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:37.285
7Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.360
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:37.424
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.519
10Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:37.539
11Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.801
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.905
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:37.977
14Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:38.143
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:38.258
16Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.436
17Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:38.450
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:38.460
19Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.527
20Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.284
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.609
22Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.067
23Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.282

