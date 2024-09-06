Nicolo Bulega targeting top step return at French WorldSBK

Nicolo Bulega is sitting second after seven rounds in his rookie WorldSBK campaign, but is winless since round one.

Heading to Magny-Cours for round eight, Bulega arrives at another circuit which he has not yet ridden on a Superbike, but one at which he found success in Supersport last season on route to the title.

“Last year I won both races [in Supersport] so it was a very great weekend last year,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com.

“But, like I already said a lot of times this year, it will be different — another category, a lot of different things, a lot of great riders [on track] with me, so it will be more difficult, but I’m ready and like always I will try to do my best.

Having finished a close second to Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 2 at Portimao, Bulega is positive about where he is currently in his rookie year, but also realistic.

“I feel good,” Bulega said. “In Portimao I was close to winning, but if I have to check the situation very good, honestly Toprak [Razgatlioglu] didn’t have the wing so for sure his bike was not in the best condition.” Razgatlioglu had had his front left wing knocked off when passing Alex Lowes in the main straight.

“So, I think I was close to winning, but I think he lose something with this problem,” Bulega continued. “So, I don’t know, in reality, if I was so close.”

The circumstances of his result in Race 2 in Portugal means there is extra importance on the French weekend for Bulega.

“I want to check here, in this track [Magny-Cours], which is completely different,” Bulega explained. “I think [it’s] very difficult with the Superbike, but I will try to stay in the top positions.”

Missing the victory in Portimao Race 2 means Bulega is still winless since the first race of the season at Portimao.

“I would really like to have another win [before] the end of the season,” Bulega said of his targets for the remainder of 2024, “because I won the first race and then [I’ve not finished better than] second.

“So, for sure it’s a great result because I’m in my first year, but I would like to win again because it’s my target. My team is working hard, me also at home, so I would like [to win], it would be a dream.”