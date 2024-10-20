Jerez World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega dominates Razgatlioglu

Nicolo Bulega took victory once again in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Jerez, the Italian beating Toprak Razgatlioglu comfortably.

Bulega made the start ahead of Razgatlioglu and led the first two laps, but Razgatlioglu attacked on lap three at turn five.

However, he was unable to shake the Ducati rider, who reclaimed the lead on lap six and began pulling away with superior grip in the second half of the race.

Bulega won in the end by 2.3 seconds over Razgatlioglu, who was 1.8 seconds ahead of Alex Lowes in third.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top five and Michael van der Mark, completing the top six.

Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Iannone, and Alvaro Bautista rounded out the all-important top nine, Bautista taking the final third-row grid position on the final lap with a move on Dominique Aegerter, who ultimately completed the top 10.

The only two retirements were the two factory Honda riders. They both crashed at the same time at turn six on lap two. Xavi Vierge was okay, but Iker Lecuona was taken to the medical centre.

Kyle Ryde didn't start the Superpole Race due to electrical problems with his OMG Yamaha.