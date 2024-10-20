Jerez World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega dominates Razgatlioglu

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Jerez World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega took victory once again in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Jerez, the Italian beating Toprak Razgatlioglu comfortably.

Bulega made the start ahead of Razgatlioglu and led the first two laps, but Razgatlioglu attacked on lap three at turn five.

However, he was unable to shake the Ducati rider, who reclaimed the lead on lap six and began pulling away with superior grip in the second half of the race.

Bulega won in the end by 2.3 seconds over Razgatlioglu, who was 1.8 seconds ahead of Alex Lowes in third.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top five and Michael van der Mark, completing the top six. 

Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Iannone, and Alvaro Bautista rounded out the all-important top nine, Bautista taking the final third-row grid position on the final lap with a move on Dominique Aegerter, who ultimately completed the top 10.

The only two retirements were the two factory Honda riders. They both crashed at the same time at turn six on lap two. Xavi Vierge was okay, but Iker Lecuona was taken to the medical centre.

Kyle Ryde didn't start the Superpole Race due to electrical problems with his OMG Yamaha.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole Race Result | Rd 12/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR2.375
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR4.182
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R5.511
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R16.202
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR6.540
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR6.984
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R7.306
9Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R8.306
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R18.697
11Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R19.702
12Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR11.312
13Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.862
14Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR14.283
15Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR14.848
16Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R115.271
17Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R15.946
18Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R123.467
19Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23.753
20Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R24.883
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R24.917
22Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R125.772
23Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R27.208
24Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R129.780
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFXavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

