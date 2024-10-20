Jerez World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega dominates Razgatlioglu
Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race at the Jerez World Superbike round.
Nicolo Bulega took victory once again in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Jerez, the Italian beating Toprak Razgatlioglu comfortably.
Bulega made the start ahead of Razgatlioglu and led the first two laps, but Razgatlioglu attacked on lap three at turn five.
However, he was unable to shake the Ducati rider, who reclaimed the lead on lap six and began pulling away with superior grip in the second half of the race.
Bulega won in the end by 2.3 seconds over Razgatlioglu, who was 1.8 seconds ahead of Alex Lowes in third.
Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top five and Michael van der Mark, completing the top six.
Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Iannone, and Alvaro Bautista rounded out the all-important top nine, Bautista taking the final third-row grid position on the final lap with a move on Dominique Aegerter, who ultimately completed the top 10.
The only two retirements were the two factory Honda riders. They both crashed at the same time at turn six on lap two. Xavi Vierge was okay, but Iker Lecuona was taken to the medical centre.
Kyle Ryde didn't start the Superpole Race due to electrical problems with his OMG Yamaha.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole Race Result | Rd 12/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|2.375
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|4.182
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.511
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|6.202
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|6.540
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|6.984
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.306
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.306
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|8.697
|11
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9.702
|12
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|11.312
|13
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.862
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14.283
|15
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14.848
|16
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15.271
|17
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.946
|18
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23.467
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|23.753
|20
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|24.883
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|24.917
|22
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.772
|23
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|27.208
|24
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|29.780
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF