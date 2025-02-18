2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 2 (Tuesday)

2025 Phillip Island World Superbike test - Session 1 Results (Tuesday) POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it - Ducati 1:28.680s 2 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Pata Go Eleven +0.482s 3 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +0.499s 4 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +0.701s 5 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it - Ducati +0.797s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha +0.813s 7 Alex Lowes GBR bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.854s 8 Axel Bassani ITA bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team +0.947s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Honda HRC +1.132s 10 Scott Redding GBR MGM BONOVO Racing +1.182s 11 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team +1.193s 12 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team +1.268s 13 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Ducati +1.312s 14 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +1.463s 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.565s 16 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki Team +1.670s 17 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC +1.931s 18 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha Team +1.937s 19 Tito Rabat SPA Yamaha Motoxracing Team +1.958s 20 Iker Lecuona SPA Honda HRC +1.962s 21 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Yamaha Motoxracing Team +2.411s 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team +2.450s

Fastest Day 1 time:

Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.765s

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:

Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)

The final day of WorldSBK pre-season testing began at Phillip Island on Tuesday morning.

Nicolo Bulega was quickest from fellow Ducati rider Andrea Iannone on day one, with reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu recovering to third after a big morning highside.

Bulega then continued his reign in the Tuesday morning session, improving his best lap time and leading an all-Ducati top three ahead of Razgatlioglu's BMW.

Jonathan Rea is missing after suffering multiple fractures to his left foot on Monday, which will also rule him out of the upcoming Australian race weekend.

The test sees track time split with the Supersport class, with each category having two sessions per day.

Schedule - Tuesday (18th February):

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2