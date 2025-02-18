2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 2 (Tuesday)
Results from Tuesday’s final day of the 2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK test.
|2025 Phillip Island World Superbike test - Session 1 Results (Tuesday)
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:28.680s
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Pata Go Eleven
|+0.482s
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.499s
|4
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.701s
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.797s
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+0.813s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.854s
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.947s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Honda HRC
|+1.132s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM BONOVO Racing
|+1.182s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+1.193s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.268s
|13
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.312s
|14
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.463s
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.565s
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki Team
|+1.670s
|17
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|+1.931s
|18
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.937s
|19
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+1.958s
|20
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Honda HRC
|+1.962s
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.411s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team
|+2.450s
Fastest Day 1 time:
Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.765s
Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:
Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)
The final day of WorldSBK pre-season testing began at Phillip Island on Tuesday morning.
Nicolo Bulega was quickest from fellow Ducati rider Andrea Iannone on day one, with reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu recovering to third after a big morning highside.
Bulega then continued his reign in the Tuesday morning session, improving his best lap time and leading an all-Ducati top three ahead of Razgatlioglu's BMW.
Jonathan Rea is missing after suffering multiple fractures to his left foot on Monday, which will also rule him out of the upcoming Australian race weekend.
The test sees track time split with the Supersport class, with each category having two sessions per day.
Schedule - Tuesday (18th February):
09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1
13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2