2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 2 (Tuesday)

2025 Phillip Island World Superbike test - Session 1 Results (Tuesday)
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:28.680s
2Andrea IannoneITATeam Pata Go Eleven+0.482s
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.499s
4Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.701s
5Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.it - Ducati+0.797s
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha+0.813s
7Alex LowesGBRbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.854s
8Axel BassaniITAbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.947s
9Xavi ViergeSPAHonda HRC+1.132s
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BONOVO Racing+1.182s
11Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+1.193s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.268s
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa Ducati+1.312s
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.463s
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.565s
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Team+1.670s
17Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRC+1.931s
18Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.937s
19Tito RabatSPAYamaha Motoxracing Team+1.958s
20Iker LecuonaSPAHonda HRC+1.962s
21Bahattin SofuogluTURYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.411s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team+2.450s

Fastest Day 1 time:

Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.765s

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:

Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)

The final day of WorldSBK pre-season testing began at Phillip Island on Tuesday morning.

Nicolo Bulega was quickest from fellow Ducati rider Andrea Iannone on day one, with reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu recovering to third after a big morning highside.

Bulega then continued his reign in the Tuesday morning session, improving his best lap time and leading an all-Ducati top three ahead of Razgatlioglu's BMW.

Jonathan Rea is missing after suffering multiple fractures to his left foot on Monday, which will also rule him out of the upcoming Australian race weekend.

The test sees track time split with the Supersport class, with each category having two sessions per day.

Schedule - Tuesday (18th February):

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

