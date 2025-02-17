2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 2: LIVE

The second and final day of the 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test takes place today (Tuesday).

Jonathan Rea will not be present after suffering multiple fractures to his left foot on Monday, which will also rule him out of the upcoming Australian race weekend.

Nicolo Bulega was quickest from fellow Ducati rider Andrea Iannone on day one, with reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu recovering to third after a big morning highside.

The schedule for today's test is as follows;

Tuesday (18th February)

09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1

11:20-13:10 – WorldSSP Free Practice 1

13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2

15:50-17:40 – WorldSSP Free Practice 2