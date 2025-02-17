The final 2025 WorldSBK pre-season track action will take place from 13:40-15:40 this afternoon.
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 2: LIVE
Live updates from Tuesday’s final day of the 2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK test.
The second and final day of the 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK test takes place today (Tuesday).
Jonathan Rea will not be present after suffering multiple fractures to his left foot on Monday, which will also rule him out of the upcoming Australian race weekend.
Nicolo Bulega was quickest from fellow Ducati rider Andrea Iannone on day one, with reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu recovering to third after a big morning highside.
The schedule for today's test is as follows;
Tuesday (18th February)
09:10-11:10 – WorldSBK Free Practice 1
11:20-13:10 – WorldSSP Free Practice 1
13:40-15:40 – WorldSBK Free Practice 2
15:50-17:40 – WorldSSP Free Practice 2
Garrett Gerloff's Kawasaki being recovered after his earlier Turn 8 fall, 'rider OK'.
Ryan Vickers (Turn 4) and Tarran Mackenzie (Turn 6) also fell this morning.
The chequered flag is out with Nicolo Bulega keeping his place at the top of the timesheets and BMW's Toprak Razgatlioglu (4th) the only non-Ducati rider in the top five.
Nicolo Bulega beats his best Monday lap time with a 1m 28.680s to pull 0.482s clear of Iannone.
5mins remaining in the morning session and the order at the top is: Bulega, Iannone, Petrucci, Razgatlioglu, Bautista, Locatelli.
Nicolo Bulega (1st) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (4th) are among the minority of riders not to have beaten their best day 1 lap time so far this morning:
Approaching the final 15mins of the morning WorldSBK session and Andrea Locatelli improves to 6th for Yamaha. Remy Gardner is the next best R1 in 14th.
A brief red flag period after a Turn 8 fall for Garrett Gerloff. The Kawasaki rider is reported as 'OK'.
Michael van der Mark has done the most laps so far today at 29, closely followed by Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes and Dominique Aegerter on 28.
Toprak Razgatlioglu and his BMW team are among those to have been practising their wheel changes for the mandatory pit stop in this weekend's Australian races.
Classification with 50mins to go in the morning session:
1. Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) 1m 28.902s
2. Danilo Petrucci
3. Andrea Iannone
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (top BMW)
5. Alvaro Bautista
6. Scott Redding
7. Axel Bassani
8. Alex Lowes (top Bimota)
9. Michael van der Mark
10. Xavi Vierge (top Honda)
11. Andrea Locatelli (top Yamaha)
12. Yari Montella
13. Remy Gardner
14. Sam Lowes
15. Ryan Vickers
16. Garrett Gerloff (top Kawasaki)
17. Iker Lecuona
18. Tito Rabat
19. Tetsuta Nagashima
20. Bahattin Sofuoglu
21. Dominique Aegerter
22. Tarran Mackenzie
The Italian's next lap is even better, he's into the 1m 28s and just a few tenths off his fastest time from day one.
Bulega hits the top of the timesheets for the first time today courtesy of a 1m 29.181s, on his 17th lap.
Make that an all-Ducati top four: Former champion Alvaro Bautista is now directly behind Petrucci, Iannone and Bulega.
It's now an all-Ducati Panigale top three with Andrea Iannone sandwiched between Petrucci and Bulega.
Reigning champion Razgatlioglu is the top BMW in 4th, Alex Lowes the top Bimota in 7th, Xavi Vierge the lead Honda in 9th and Andrea Locatelli the fastest Yamaha in 11th.
Top 10 after 30mins: Petrucci, Bulega, Razgatlioglu, Iannone, Bautista, van der Mark, Vierge, Bastianini, A. Lowes, Locatelli.
Day 1 leader Bulega slots into second, between Petrucci and Razgatlioglu. Barni's Ducati rider Petrucci is down to a 1m 29.2s.
Bimota's Axel Bassani is the only rider present not to have set a lap time so far today.
15mins gone and the early order at the top of the timesheets is: Danilo Petrucci, 1m 29.334s, Toprak Razgatlioglu +0.275s, Alex Lowes +0.676s, Xavi Vierge +0.808s, Remy Gardner +0.950s.
Danilo Petrucci, 4th yesterday, leads the riders into the 1m 29s.
Gardner is now into the mid-1m 30s.
The Monday benchmark to beat is Bulega's 1m 28.765s.
Two laps gone and it's local star Remy Gardner setting the pace with a 1m 31.4s. Gardner was 13th yesterday.
BMW's Michael van der Mark, 11th on day one, is first out on track.
This opening WorldSBK session of the day runs for two hours.
Jonathan Rea won't be present today, or for the upcoming Australian race weekend, after suffering fractures to his left foot on day one.