Nicolo Bulega fastest as WorldSBK testing ends at Phillip Island

Nicolo Bulega completes a perfect pre-season testing sweep at Phillip Island.

Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test

Nicolo Bulega will go into this weekend’s Australian WorldSBK season opener having been fastest in all four track sessions at the Phillip Island test.

Unbeaten in both Monday sessions, Ducati's reigning title runner-up improved his best lap to 1m 28.680s on Tuesday morning.

Rain then arrived, creating a damp track for the final WorldSBK outing before a frantic final 20-minutes on slicks.

Bulega only appeared for the last five minutes but continued his supremacy by snatching the top spot from reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu with a 1m 29.133s on his last lap.

The Italian’s perfect form puts him as the mean to beat heading into the race weekend, finishing the test a substantial 0.482s clear of Go Eleven Ducati’s Andrea Iannone on combined times.

Barni’s Danilo Petrucci also improved on the morning of day two to complete an all-Panigale top three, half-a-second behind Bulega.

BMW’s Razgatlioglu recovered from the shock of an early day one highside to claim third on Monday and, despite not improving on Tuesday morning, was again the top non-Ducati in fourth overall (+0.701s).

Razgatlioglu was losing out on top speed (11th on the charts, 7.7km/h slower Bulega), contributing to him being ranked just eighth through Sector 1 this morning.

The Turkish star was then fastest in Sector 2, before slipping to seventh in Sector 3 and sixth in Sector 4.

By contrast, the last half of the lap was Bulega’s best, while team-mate Alvaro Bautista set the Sector 1 pace on his way to fifth on the combined timesheets.

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea was absent on Tuesday and will miss the opening race weekend after suffering fractures to his left foot in a day one accident.

Rea’s team-mate Andrea Locatelli was the leading Yamaha in sixth (+0.813s), followed by the Bimotas of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani. Honda’s Xavi Vierge (+1.132s) and MGM Bonovo rider Scott Redding (1.182s) completed the top ten.

Tuesday morning saw red flags after accidents for Garrett Gerloff (Turn 8) and later Tarran Mackenzie (Turn 6), with both escaping serious injury.

Rookie Ryan Vickers, who impressed with eighth on Monday, was the other rider to crash (Turn 4) this morning.

Free practice for the Australian WorldSBK round starts on Friday morning.

This weekend’s races will again feature mandatory pit stops due to concerns over tyre endurance, although the test suggests such fears were unfounded.

Weather forecasts currently predict dry weather on Friday and Saturday, but a 50% chance of rain on Sunday.

Nicolo Bulega fastest as WorldSBK testing ends at Phillip Island
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
6m ago
Nicolo Bulega fastest as WorldSBK testing ends at Phillip Island
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK Results
4h ago
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test Results - Day 2 (Tuesday)
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK
6h ago
2025 Official Phillip Island WorldSBK Test - Day 2: LIVE
Razgatlioglu, Bautista, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test
WSBK News
9h ago
Update on Toprak Razgatlioglu after “strange” testing crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
10h ago
How to watch F1 75 Live: Schedule, timing, how to follow F1 launch show
F1 75 Live

More News

MotoGP News
12h ago
Johann Zarco reveals his Honda MotoGP testing request
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
BSB News
12h ago
Will this BSB rookie take 2025 by storm?
BSB
WSBK News
13h ago
Alex Lowes: Phillip Island pit stop rule “strange”
Alex Lowes, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
13h ago
F1 75 Live explained: Date, cars, liveries, celebrity performers
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
F1 News
13h ago
McLaren v Ferrari rivalry simmers as Oscar Piastri offers Lewis Hamilton thought
Oscar Piastri