2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race
2025 World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Dutch WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 WorldSBK standings despite a DNF in the Superpole Race at Assen.
The Italian's lead is effectively reset after his victory yesterday. Coming into the weekend, he was 29 points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, that inflated to 41 points on Saturday afternoon, but is now back to 29 over the reigning champion.
Andrea Locatelli moves clear of Danilo Petrucci in third place after finishing fourth, while Petrucci was only 13th in the Assen 10-lapper.
Alvaro Bautista's third-place moved him to within 10 points of the Barni Spark Ducati rider.
Full World Superbike riders' standings after the Superpole Race at Assen are below.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|136
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|107
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|83
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|66
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|44
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|41
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|39
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|38
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|33
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|32
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|30
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|25
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|24
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|7
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|23
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|25
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0