2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race

2025 World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Dutch WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 WorldSBK standings despite a DNF in the Superpole Race at Assen.

The Italian's lead is effectively reset after his victory yesterday. Coming into the weekend, he was 29 points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, that inflated to 41 points on Saturday afternoon, but is now back to 29 over the reigning champion.

Andrea Locatelli moves clear of Danilo Petrucci in third place after finishing fourth, while Petrucci was only 13th in the Assen 10-lapper.

Alvaro Bautista's third-place moved him to within 10 points of the Barni Spark Ducati rider.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after the Superpole Race at Assen are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Dutch Round | Round 3, Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R136
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR107
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R183
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R76
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R66
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R44
7Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R41
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R39
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR38
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R33
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R132
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99830
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R25
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99824
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R117
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR14
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R7
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R17
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
23Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
25Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

