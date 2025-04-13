2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 WorldSBK standings despite a DNF in the Superpole Race at Assen.

The Italian's lead is effectively reset after his victory yesterday. Coming into the weekend, he was 29 points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, that inflated to 41 points on Saturday afternoon, but is now back to 29 over the reigning champion.

Andrea Locatelli moves clear of Danilo Petrucci in third place after finishing fourth, while Petrucci was only 13th in the Assen 10-lapper.

Alvaro Bautista's third-place moved him to within 10 points of the Barni Spark Ducati rider.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after the Superpole Race at Assen are below.