2025 UK WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from the FP1 session at the 2025 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park.

Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP1 session at the UK WorldSBK from Donington Park.

Alex Lowes was fastest in the opening session of the weekend at Donington, the Bimota rider 0.001 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega. Toprak Razgatlioglu rounded out the top-three.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes who completed the top-six; while Yari Montella, Ryan Vickers, Scott Redding, and Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top-10.

Two-time World Superbike Champion and two-time Donington race winner Alvaro Bautista was only 15th-fastest. 

Five-time Donington race winner and six-time champion Jonathan Rea was 11th, but also the best-placed Yamaha rider.

Honda Racing UK wildcard Tommy Bridewell was 21st.

2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:26.544
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.545
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:26.592
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.948
5Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.021
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.132
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.219
8Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.254
9Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.260
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:27.289
11Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:27.391
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.408
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:27.423
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:27.433
15Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:27.533
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.545
17Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:27.643
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:27.672
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:27.882
20Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:28.262
21Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.444
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:28.654
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.793
24Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.641

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
17s ago
Watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed today: Free live stream & full schedule
Goodwood Festival of Speed
F1 News
33m ago
‘More at play here’ claim after Christian Horner’s shock Red Bull exit
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
46m ago
2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez leads Jack Miller in first practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP Results
55m ago
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK
1h ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner could pocket eye-watering £50m pay-off from Red Bull
Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull after 20 years in charge
F1 News
1h ago
‘It feels unreal’ - Laurent Mekies on replacing Christian Horner
Laurent Mekies is the new Red Bull team principal
F1 News
2h ago
Apple rival ESPN in the US after success of F1 movie
Brad Pitt and Apple CEO Tim Cook
F1 News
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone brands Christian Horner an "idiot" for scandal
Bernie Ecclestone and Christian Horner