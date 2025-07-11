2025 UK WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Results from the FP1 session at the UK WorldSBK from Donington Park.

Alex Lowes was fastest in the opening session of the weekend at Donington, the Bimota rider 0.001 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega. Toprak Razgatlioglu rounded out the top-three.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes who completed the top-six; while Yari Montella, Ryan Vickers, Scott Redding, and Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top-10.

Two-time World Superbike Champion and two-time Donington race winner Alvaro Bautista was only 15th-fastest.

Five-time Donington race winner and six-time champion Jonathan Rea was 11th, but also the best-placed Yamaha rider.

Honda Racing UK wildcard Tommy Bridewell was 21st.