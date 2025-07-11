2025 UK WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Full results from the FP1 session at the 2025 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park.
Alex Lowes was fastest in the opening session of the weekend at Donington, the Bimota rider 0.001 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega. Toprak Razgatlioglu rounded out the top-three.
Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes who completed the top-six; while Yari Montella, Ryan Vickers, Scott Redding, and Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top-10.
Two-time World Superbike Champion and two-time Donington race winner Alvaro Bautista was only 15th-fastest.
Five-time Donington race winner and six-time champion Jonathan Rea was 11th, but also the best-placed Yamaha rider.
Honda Racing UK wildcard Tommy Bridewell was 21st.
2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:26.544
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.545
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:26.592
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.948
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.021
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.132
|7
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.219
|8
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.254
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.260
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:27.289
|11
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.391
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.408
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.423
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.433
|15
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:27.533
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.545
|17
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:27.643
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:27.672
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.882
|20
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.262
|21
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.444
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.654
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.793
|24
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.641