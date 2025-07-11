Scott Redding unsure of 2026 WorldSBK plans: “It’s a difficult situation to be in”

Scott Redding has admitted he’s unsure of his racing plans beyond 2025 but has assured that he intends “to finish the 2025 WorldSBK season”.

Redding, who started the season with three top-five finishes at the Australian WorldSBK in February, has struggled to be in the top-10 since the series returned to Europe in March, achieving that on only four occasions in the past five rounds.

There is also uncertainty over the future of the MGM Bonovo team, which had been rumoured to be struggling to make the Emilia-Romagna Round in June.

Redding, though, is expecting to be able to at least make the end of the 2025 World Superbike season, although his own future remains unclear beyond that.

“For next year, I don’t know,” Scott Redding told WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend’s UK Round.

“It’s a difficult situation to be in. The plan is to finish the 2025 WorldSBK season.”

As for the UK Round itself, Redding indicated that he is targeting top-10 finishes aboard the MGM Bonovo Ducati.

“I’m really excited,” Redding said.

“It’s always a great atmosphere here at Donington, and it looks like we’re going to have great weather too.

“It’s been difficult because, I think, Phillip Island was a false level of what we’re able to do.

“We went there, and everyone had the same amount of testing. It’s a track we don’t really go to, so it was quite level.

“I knew when we’d come back to Europe, it would be difficult. I pushed a lot to test at Portimao, but it didn’t happen, and from there it was difficult.

“I’m doing big tests during the race weekend with the bike setup. Sometimes it works okay, sometimes it’s not.

“We haven’t shown where we can be, but I think the top-10 is where I need to be.”