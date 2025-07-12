2025 UK WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2025 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park.
Alex Lowes topped the session ahead of Sam Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea suuggested improvements from Yamaha overnight with P4 and P7, respectively.
Ryan Vickers impressed again in fifth place, as did Garrett Gerloff in sixth.
Nicolo Bulega finished the session eighth ahead of Yari Montella and Dominique Aegerter who completed the top-10.
The struggles continued for Alvaro Bautista, who was only 15th-fastest, and for Axel Bassani who matched his FP2 result of 16th.
There was a red flag in the session after Michael van der Mark and Tommy Bridewell crashed at turn one. This followed Andrea Iannone riding through the first corner with smoke coming from his Go Eleven Ducati.
Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Donington are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:25.354
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.638
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:25.728
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.809
|5
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.217
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:26.233
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.296
|8
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.309
|9
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.311
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.415
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.503
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.522
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.614
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.634
|15
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.802
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:27.145
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.162
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:27.292
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.377
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.854
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.905
|22
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.233
|23
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.404
|24
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set