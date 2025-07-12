2025 UK WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Results from the third free practice session at the UK WorldSBK.

Alex Lowes topped the session ahead of Sam Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea suuggested improvements from Yamaha overnight with P4 and P7, respectively.

Ryan Vickers impressed again in fifth place, as did Garrett Gerloff in sixth.

Nicolo Bulega finished the session eighth ahead of Yari Montella and Dominique Aegerter who completed the top-10.

The struggles continued for Alvaro Bautista, who was only 15th-fastest, and for Axel Bassani who matched his FP2 result of 16th.

There was a red flag in the session after Michael van der Mark and Tommy Bridewell crashed at turn one. This followed Andrea Iannone riding through the first corner with smoke coming from his Go Eleven Ducati.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Donington are below.