2025 UK WorldSBK: FP3 Results

Results from the third free practice session at the UK WorldSBK.

Alex Lowes topped the session ahead of Sam Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea suuggested improvements from Yamaha overnight with P4 and P7, respectively.

Ryan Vickers impressed again in fifth place, as did Garrett Gerloff in sixth. 

Nicolo Bulega finished the session eighth ahead of Yari Montella and Dominique Aegerter who completed the top-10.

The struggles continued for Alvaro Bautista, who was only 15th-fastest, and for Axel Bassani who matched his FP2 result of 16th.

There was a red flag in the session after Michael van der Mark and Tommy Bridewell crashed at turn one. This followed Andrea Iannone riding through the first corner with smoke coming from his Go Eleven Ducati.

Full World Superbike results from FP3 at Donington are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:25.354
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.638
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:25.728
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:25.809
5Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.217
6Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:26.233
7Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:26.296
8Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.309
9Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.311
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.415
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.503
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.522
13Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.614
14Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.634
15Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.802
16Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:27.145
17Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.162
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:27.292
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:27.377
20Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.854
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:27.905
22Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.233
23Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.404
24Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

