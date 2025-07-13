2025 UK WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Full results of the Warm Up session from the UK WorldSBK at Donington.
Results from the Warm Up session at the UK WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in Warm Up on Sunday morning at Donington, ahead of Sam Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Alex Lowes took part in the session and finished 11th, but was declared unfit afterwards.
Alvaro Bautista had his best session result of the weekend in fourth, ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-five.
Race 1 podium finisher Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Remy Gardner, Jonathan Rea, Yari Montella, and Scott Redding who rounded out the top-10.
Full results from World Superbike Warm Up at Donington are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.069
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.174
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:26.224
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.381
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.468
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.481
|7
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.708
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.722
|9
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.782
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.790
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:26.791
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.796
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:26.820
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.869
|15
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.880
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:26.898
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.930
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.040
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.521
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.685
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.751
|22
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.910
|23
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.021
|24
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.805
In this article
Read More
Latest News
“Race of strategy” for Danilo Petrucci after off-trend tyre pick in UK WorldSBK Race 1
Jonathan Rea credits to Alex Lowes for strong UK WorldSBK Superpole: “That made the race”