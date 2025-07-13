2025 UK WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results of the Warm Up session from the UK WorldSBK at Donington.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the Warm Up session at the UK WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in Warm Up on Sunday morning at Donington, ahead of Sam Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes took part in the session and finished 11th, but was declared unfit afterwards.

Alvaro Bautista had his best session result of the weekend in fourth, ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-five.

Race 1 podium finisher Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Remy Gardner, Jonathan Rea, Yari Montella, and Scott Redding who rounded out the top-10.

Full results from World Superbike Warm Up at Donington are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.069
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.174
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:26.224
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.381
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:26.468
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.481
7Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.708
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:26.722
9Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.782
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.790
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:26.791
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.796
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:26.820
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.869
15Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.880
16Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:26.898
17Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.930
18Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.040
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:27.521
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:27.685
21Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.751
22Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.910
23Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:28.021
24Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.805

