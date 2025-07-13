2025 UK WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Results from the Warm Up session at the UK WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in Warm Up on Sunday morning at Donington, ahead of Sam Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Alex Lowes took part in the session and finished 11th, but was declared unfit afterwards.

Alvaro Bautista had his best session result of the weekend in fourth, ahead of Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-five.

Race 1 podium finisher Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Remy Gardner, Jonathan Rea, Yari Montella, and Scott Redding who rounded out the top-10.

Full results from World Superbike Warm Up at Donington are below.