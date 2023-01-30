Riding aboard a Kawasaki ZX-6R, McPhee was one of several WorldSSP riders taking part in the test alongside a near-full WorldSBK line-up.

After finishing four seconds down on the quickest Supersport rider, Nicolo Bulega, on day-one, McPhee reduced that margin by a further two seconds on the final day of action.

A four-time race winner in Moto3, McPhee is expected to be one of the leading candidates when it comes to rookie of the year honours, especially after showing huge potential during his lone appearance in Moto2 at Aragon [2021].

Speaking at the Jerez test, a delighted McPhee said: "Got a big smile on my face. Just finished up the first day here testing in Jerez. 2023 season has started with the Vince64 Racing Team. Really, really happy.

"Finished that first outlap, basically a shakedown, to see how the bike was working, see how it all felt, and delighted!

"Such a long time in Moto3, to jump on the 600, the Kawasaki, and experience the power, the way it was all going to be. To see the potential and to be working with such a nice bunch of people, it’s been a wonderful day so, really happy."

While back-to-back Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter may no longer be in the class after moving up to WorldSBK with GRT Yamaha, as is the case for 2022 runner-up Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha), the intermediate class shouldn't be any less competitiveness which will make it crucial for the likes of McPhee with regards to taking steps forward throughout the season.

Aware that the process of switching from Moto3 to 600 machinery will take time, the Scottish rider is upbeat about making the necessary gains.

"Work to be done as always," McPhee continued. "Always so much to learn. I’ve got quite a bit to adapt and change but the first day with this bike, with this team.

"Also first time for me riding a 600, a lot to learn and take on board, but so much potential and so excited to get a few more days under my belt before we head to Phillip Island!"