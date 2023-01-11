Full 2023 WorldSSP line-up after John McPhee, Tarran Mackenzie and Jorge Navarro moves
Crash.net takes a look at which riders could be contenders in WorldSSP following the additions of former BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie, Moto3 rider John McPhee and Spain’s Jorge Navarro.
The 2023 WorldSSP campaign kicks off next month at Phillip Island, in what is the first of 12 rounds.
Making their debuts will be the likes of Mackenzie, McPhee, Navarro, while another former Moto2 rider in Marcel Schrotter is another high-profile addition to the middle-weight class.
Contenders with WorldSSP experience…
Can Oncu
A name of many peoples lips is former Moto3 race winner Oncu, with the Turkish star set to embark on his fourth full season in WorldSSP.
Oncu was expected to provide a championship challenge in 2022 as a potential move to WorldSBK could have been on the cards had he done so.
However, Kawasaki riders in general struggled to keep pace with those aboard R6 machinery, leading to another dominant year from Yamaha.
But with two-time world champion Dominique Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri both stepping up to WorldSBK, Oncu is a leading contender to take advantage of the pair’s deserved promotion.
Stefano Manzi
An impressive rookie season from Manzi saw him claim several podium finishes before taking his and Triumph’s maiden WorldSSP win. Despite his strong showing aboard the Street Triple RS 765, Manzi then agreed to a deal with Ten Kate Racing for 2023.
Now inside one of the most experienced and successful teams at this level, Manzi will be expected to contend for race wins immediately.
Expectations at Ten Kate to win a third world title on the trot could put Manzi under pressure to perform, however, the former Moto2 rider has all the tools needed to thrive under such circumstances.
Newcomers that could make a serious run at the title…
Mackenzie
Another injury-hit season for Mackenzie left the 2021 BSB champion on the backfoot last year, and although a rookie on a Honda machine that is new for the upcoming season, the ex-Yamaha rider can’t be ruled out from making a serious impact.
Mackenzie has been one of the strongest riders for years in BSB, which is a series that has tended to be more competitive than WorldSSP.
There’s an argument to be made that the level of talent in BSB has also been better than that of WorldSSP during that time, although it’s a debate that could roll on and on.
Schrotter
Never a winner in Moto2 despite showing impressive speed on occasion and possessing huge amounts of talent, Schrotter is a perfect example of a rider that was in need of a change and therefore could thrive in another category.
The German will be expected to win races on an MV Agusta bike that has been steadily improving each season. Aiding Schrotter will be the WorldSSP experience gained during last season's season-finale where he competed for his new team at Phillip Island.
McPhee
The Scottish rider is one of the more interesting additions to WorldSSP, as a lack of experience on bigger machinery didn’t stop McPhee from impressing during his one Moto2 appearance.
Like Schrotter, McPhee could be an instant success based on his experience from the Grand Prix paddock, but also natural ability.
Whilst not in a factory team, McPhee will have good backing as he lines up in the Vince64 by Puccetti Racing Team.
The full 2023 WorldSSP line-up can be found below
|2023 World Supersport Championship Rider Line-up
|Team
|Rider
|Bike
|Nat
|Orelac Racing VerdNatura
|Raffaele De Rosa
|Ducati V2
|ITA
|Orelac Racing VerdNatura
|Federico Fuligni
|Ducati V2
|ITA
|Dynavolt Triumph
|Harry Truelove
|Street Triple RS 765
|GBR
|Dynavolt Triumph
|Niki Tuuli
|Street Triple RS 765
|FIN
|YART - Yamaha WorldSSP Team
|Tom Edwards
|Yamaha R6
|AUS
|Arco YART Yamaha WorldSSP
|Alvaro Diaz
|Yamaha R6
|SPA
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|Jorge Navarro
|Yamaha R6
|SPA
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|Stefano Manzi
|Yamaha R6
|ITA
|Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team
|Nicolo Bulega
|Ducati V2
|ITA
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP
|Yuta Okaya
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|JAP
|Vince64 by Puccetti Racing
|John McPhee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|GBR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|Can Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|TUR
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|Andrea Mantovani
|Yamaha R6
|ITA
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|Marcel Schrotter
|F3 800 RR
|GER
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|F3 800 RR
|TUR
|EAB Racing Team
|Gleen Van Straalen
|Yamaha R6
|NED
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|Nicholas Spinelli
|Yamaha R6
|ITA
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|Maiki Abe
|Yamaha R6
|JAP
|D34G Racing
|Oli Bayliss
|Ducati V2
|AUS
|D34G Racing
|Maximillian Kofler
|Ducati V2
|AUT
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|Apiwat Wongthananon
|Yamaha R6
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|Anupab Sarmoon
|Yamaha R6
|THA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|Yari Montella
|Ducati V2
|ITA
|Althea Racing
|Federico Caricasulo
|Ducati V2
|ITA
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|Luke Power
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|AUS
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|Tom Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|GBR
|Petronas MIE - MS Racing Honda Team
|Tarran Mackenzie
|CBR600RR
|GBR
|Petronas MIE - MS Racing Honda Team
|Adam Norridin
|CBR600RR
|MAL
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Valentin Debise
|Yamaha R6
|FRA
|MTM Kawasaki
|Adrian Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|SPA