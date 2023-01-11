The 2023 WorldSSP campaign kicks off next month at Phillip Island, in what is the first of 12 rounds.

Making their debuts will be the likes of Mackenzie, McPhee, Navarro, while another former Moto2 rider in Marcel Schrotter is another high-profile addition to the middle-weight class.

Contenders with WorldSSP experience…

Can Oncu

A name of many peoples lips is former Moto3 race winner Oncu, with the Turkish star set to embark on his fourth full season in WorldSSP.

Oncu was expected to provide a championship challenge in 2022 as a potential move to WorldSBK could have been on the cards had he done so.

However, Kawasaki riders in general struggled to keep pace with those aboard R6 machinery, leading to another dominant year from Yamaha.

But with two-time world champion Dominique Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri both stepping up to WorldSBK, Oncu is a leading contender to take advantage of the pair’s deserved promotion.

Stefano Manzi

An impressive rookie season from Manzi saw him claim several podium finishes before taking his and Triumph’s maiden WorldSSP win. Despite his strong showing aboard the Street Triple RS 765, Manzi then agreed to a deal with Ten Kate Racing for 2023.

Now inside one of the most experienced and successful teams at this level, Manzi will be expected to contend for race wins immediately.

Expectations at Ten Kate to win a third world title on the trot could put Manzi under pressure to perform, however, the former Moto2 rider has all the tools needed to thrive under such circumstances.

Newcomers that could make a serious run at the title…

Mackenzie

Another injury-hit season for Mackenzie left the 2021 BSB champion on the backfoot last year, and although a rookie on a Honda machine that is new for the upcoming season, the ex-Yamaha rider can’t be ruled out from making a serious impact.

Mackenzie has been one of the strongest riders for years in BSB, which is a series that has tended to be more competitive than WorldSSP.

There’s an argument to be made that the level of talent in BSB has also been better than that of WorldSSP during that time, although it’s a debate that could roll on and on.

Schrotter

Never a winner in Moto2 despite showing impressive speed on occasion and possessing huge amounts of talent, Schrotter is a perfect example of a rider that was in need of a change and therefore could thrive in another category.

The German will be expected to win races on an MV Agusta bike that has been steadily improving each season. Aiding Schrotter will be the WorldSSP experience gained during last season's season-finale where he competed for his new team at Phillip Island.

McPhee

The Scottish rider is one of the more interesting additions to WorldSSP, as a lack of experience on bigger machinery didn’t stop McPhee from impressing during his one Moto2 appearance.

Like Schrotter, McPhee could be an instant success based on his experience from the Grand Prix paddock, but also natural ability.

Whilst not in a factory team, McPhee will have good backing as he lines up in the Vince64 by Puccetti Racing Team.

The full 2023 WorldSSP line-up can be found below