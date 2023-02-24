Honda at risk of losing WorldSSP points after failing to present engine in time

Honda, who returned to the WorldSSP class in 2023 with former BSB champion Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norridin, were unable to provide their engine in time for Phase 1 of the FIM Homologation process.

Due to it being a logistical and customs issue that forced Honda to miss the deadline, a waiver has been offered to the Japanese brand should all other manufacturers agree.

At the bottom of the FP1 timingsheets, both Norridin and Mackenzie could still be at risk of losing any points scored as a result of failing to provide their engine (and the other mandatory parts).

Should Honda score points during the first two rounds, then waiting until Assen to find out whether their results stand will be needed as Phase 2 of the FIM Homologation process will take place prior to the Dutch round in April.

A statement on the ongoing situation from WorldSBK officials said: “The FIM and Dorna WSBK organization would like to provide the following clarification on the situation of the HONDA WorldSSP (CBR600RR) machines due to race at Phillip Island and Mandalika in the first two rounds of the 2023 Motul FIM Supersport World Championship.

“As a result of a logistical and customs problem, it was impossible for Honda to present the engine (and the other mandatory parts) in time to proceed with the FIM Phase 2 Homologation. Although the FIM Phase 2 Homologation is in progress it is very unlikely that this motorcycle can be homologated in time.

“The FIM Permanent Bureau has decided to grant a waiver to Honda provided that all manufacturers involved in the 2023 Motul FIM Supersport World Championship agree.

“The unanimous agreement confirmed today by the MSMA will allow Honda and its Petronas MIE-MS Racing HONDA WorldSSP team to participate in the first two rounds of the 2023 Championship.

“All points scored by the Petronas MIE-MS Racing HONDA WorldSSP team will remain pending until phase 2 of the FIM homologation is completed at the latest before the first European round to be held in Assen from April 21-23.”