Kawasaki updates World Supersport model for 2025

Having first debuted in a ZX-6R in 2002, Kawasaki’s 636cc engine will make its first WorldSSP appearance in 2025.

Can Oncu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Kawasaki has announced that it will homologate the the 636cc version of the ZX-6R for WorldSSP competition in 2025.

The move comes after the Akashi manufacturer switched the majority of its international markets to the 636 version in 2020, and after the FIM introduced new performance balancing rules to the Supersport class in 2022 to encourage a new generation of motorcycles, with displacements other than the class standard 600cc, to enter the category.

Kawasaki has continued marketing the 599cc ZX-6R in Japan, and continues to race the 599cc version in WorldSSP.

In national championships, such as the British Supersport Championship, the 636cc version has been eligible to compete since 2020, when the 599cc ZX-6R was withdrawn from most international markets by Kawasaki.

This will also be the case in World Supersport next season, as Kawasaki makes the 636cc ZX-6R its official race bike in the championship, with Puccetti Kawasaki Racing remaining its official team.

“We regard this as a logical process not only to provide a competitive machine on track for our official team, Puccetti Kawasaki Racing, for their 2025 WorldSSP assault but also to align the paddock presence in WorldSSP with the machines on display in dealer showrooms for a new sales season,” said Steve Guttridge, Race Planning Manager for Kawasaki Motors Europe.

“As soon as the homologation is confirmed we can concentrate on the final development and approval of any updated items within an accompanying racing kit parts programme, as well as informing and updating other Kawasaki teams who also race in championships aligned with the FIM homologation.”

