Bahattin Sofuoglu out of Portuguese WorldSSP after Superpole red flag

Turkish WorldSSP star Bahattin Sofuoglu has been ruled out of this weekend’s race after bringing out the red flag in Superpole

Bahattin Sofuoglu, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Bahattin Sofuoglu, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Bahattin Sofuoglu, the MV Agusta World Supersport rider, has been declared unfit for this weekend’s Portuguese Round at Portimao.

Sofuoglu, who came into this weekend ninth in the standings, suffered a crash at turn nine during Superpole in Portugal. Clinging onto the bike after the fall, Sofuoglu hit the gravel trap still in contact with his bike. A trip to the medical centre followed, where he was diagnosed with concussion, and then a consequent trip to hospital where he will undergo further assessments.

As a result of the concussion, the Turkish rider has been declared unfit for this weekend’s Portuguese World Supersport race, meaning the MV Agusta factory team’s only representative will be Marcel Schrotter, who completed his third Moto2 Grand Prix of the year last weekend in Silverstone having spent the summer replacing the injured Deniz Oncu at the Red Bull KTM Ajo team.

While Sofuoglu was being assessed, the session — which had been red flagged while the #54 and his bike were retrieved from the gravel trap — resumed, and was eventually topped by championship leader Adrian Huertas, the Spaniard taking pole by 0.240 seconds over his main championship rival Yari Montella.

The two Ducati riders will be joined on the front row of the grid for WorldSSP Race 1 by Ten Kate Yamaha’s Stefano Manzi, who was 0.739 seconds back in third place. Federico Caricasulo, Jorge Navarro, and Can Oncu will make up the second row.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Ducati to make 2025 Alvaro Bautista decision by end of August
Alvaro Bautista in factory Ducati pit box, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista in factory Ducati pit box, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “feeling positive” despite Portuguese WorldSBK bike problem
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci “surprised” with fastest time in Portuguese WorldSBK practice
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSS
News
3h ago
Bahattin Sofuoglu out of Portuguese WorldSBK after Superpole red flag
Bahattin Sofuoglu, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Bahattin Sofuoglu, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
3h ago
Portuguese World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Petrucci beats Bautista to top time
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

WSBK
News
5h ago
Ducati return on the cards for Scott Redding
Scott Redding leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Scott Redding leads Nicolo Bulega, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aprilia willing to risk Q1 appearances as it’s “doing something wrong” with 2024 MotoGP bike
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia MotoGP, 2024
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia MotoGP, 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Will Audi wait for Red Bull? | IndyCar champion emerges as surprise contender for 2025
New Audi F1 boss MATTIA BINOTTO
New Audi F1 boss MATTIA BINOTTO
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Where are Marc Marquez’s best chances of a first Ducati MotoGP win in 2024?
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose