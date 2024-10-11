Jeremy Alcoba swaps Moto2 for Supersport with Puccetti Kawasaki

Jeremy Alcoba has become the latest rider to swap Moto2 for WorldSSP after signing a contract for 2025 with the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team.

Alcoba, whose Grand Prix debut came in 2018, has been a part of the Grand Prix paddock as a full-time rider since 2020.

After two full seasons with Gresini in Moto3 — which saw him secure one pole position and three podiums — the Spanish rider moved up to Moto2 with the IntactGP team in 2022.

Alcoba moved back to Gresini for his second Moto2 season in 2023, before switching to the Yamaha VR46 MasterCamp team for this season.

Alcoba has scored a best result of fourth place in Moto2, achieved on four occasions: the 2023 Americas Grand Prix, 2023 Australian Grand Prix, 2024 Catalan Grand Prix, and 2024 Japanese Grand Prix.

2025 will see him become the latest in a long line of Moto2 riders to switch the intermediate Grand Prix class for WorldSSP, after the likes of Sandro Cortese, Andrea Locatelli, Dominique Aegerter, and Nicolo Bulega, all of whom have become WorldSSP champions.

“First of all, I would like to sincerely thank Puccetti and Kawasaki Racing for giving me this incredible opportunity and believing in me,” Alcoba said on his signing with Puccetti Kawasaki.

“I understand that this is a significant change, as the bikes in the category I come from [Moto2] are quite different, but that only fuels my determination.

“I’m very excited and motivated by this opportunity and the new challenge ahead. I’m committed to giving my absolute best, not just for myself, but for the team, the fans, and everyone supporting me.

“I’m fully aware that I’ll be part of a team with an outstanding legacy - one that holds many records in terms of victories and championships. To have such a strong and historic brand like Kawasaki behind me, with its immense history, victories, and potential, is an honour.

“I am confident that, together, we can achieve great things, and I can’t wait to show what we can accomplish on the track.

“My goal is to adapt quickly, push myself to the limit, and deliver thrilling performances that fans will remember. The hard work starts now, and I am ready for it.”

Manuel Puccetti, Kawasaki Puccetti team principal, added: “We’ve very pleased to be able to embark on this collaboration with Jeremy Alcoba, a talented young rider. We can achieve ambitious goals with him, also considering that we’ll be able to count on the new 2025 model of Ninja ZX-6R.

“We’ll carry out some initial tests in November, the first step of a project that we hope can be a success.”