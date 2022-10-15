2022 British Superbike Brands Hatch - Qualifying Results

15 Oct 2022
Results from qualifying for round eleven of the 2022 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.

 

Glenn Irwin hit the top of the timesheets at just the right time to get pole position in the pits as rain stopped play early in qualifying for round eleven of the championship, a second visit to Brands Hatch for the Showdown finale.

Doing all he can to keep his shot at the title alive pole was the best result the Honda Racing rider could ask for. Expecting more rain after a shower between Q1 and Q2, the rider from Carrickfergus made sure to get in an early fast lap, clocking in at 1m 25.168s.

His lap surpassed that of Peter Hickman who had the same idea based on the weather, pushing him back to second on the FHO Racing BMW, 0.031s slower.

The other rider who can prevent Bradley Ray taking the title in race one, Tommy Bridewell also did all he could to qualify ahead of the championship leader.

The Oxford Products Ducati rider had moved into third and was on a better lap when the rain returned. Trying to rip a soaked tear-off from his visor wasn’t enough and reaching the rain first his hand came up and the lap was abandoned by the #46.

 

 

No bikes returned to track after the riders peeled into the pits with just over four minutes left of the session.

Kyle Ryde was the only one of the showdown riders to need to appear in Q1, missing out on moving into Q2 automatically by one place. Moving on with the top time, the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha rider was quick to get moving with track time under his belt and a good look at the weather. He ensured he had a strong early lap to take fourth.

 
British Superbikes Brands Hatch (showdown)- Qualifying
     
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Glenn IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK1m 25.168s
2Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW+0.031s
3Tommy BridewellGBROxford Products Racing Ducati+0.329s
4Kyle RydeGBRRICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha+0.351s
5Danny BuchanGBRSYNETIQ BMW Motorrad+0.378s
6Bradley RayGBRRICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha+0.448s
7Andrew IrwinGBRSYNETIQ BMW Motorrad+0.458s
8Jason O'HalloranAUSMcAMS Yamaha+0.546s
9Josh BrookesAUSMCE Ducati+0.879s
10Danny KentGBRBuildbase Suzuki+0.892s
11Lee JacksonGBRFS-3 Racing Kawasaki+0.898s
12Josh OwensGBRRapid CDH Racing Kawasaki+0.982s
13Tom SykesGBRMCE Ducati+1.062s
14Leon HaslamGBRVisiontrack Kawasaki=1.072s
15Ryo MizunoJAPHonda Racing UK+1.209s
16Ryan VickersGBRFHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports+1.555s
17Jack KennedyIRLMar-Train Racing Yamaha+2.481s
18Tom NeaveGBRHonda Racing UK+2.659s
  Q1  
PosRiderNatTeamTime
19Dean HarrisonGBRDAO Racing Kawasaki1m 26.374s
20Charlie NesbittGBRBuildbase Suzuki1m 26.393s
21Christian IddonGBRBuildbase Suzuki1m 26.394
22Takumi TakahashiJAPHonda Racing UK1m 26.399s
23Storm StaceyGBRTeam LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki1m 26.658s
24Davey ToddGBRMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda1m 26.690s
25Leon JeacockGBRSpecsavers Suzuki1m 26.928s
26Eemeli LahtiFINPowerslide Racing Suzuki1m 27.455s
27Liam DelvesGBRRapid CDH Racing Kawasaki1m 27.702s
  
  

Danny Buchan was briefly top, his lap held on for fith as the rain arrived for Synetiq BMW Mottorad. Both he and Hickman are on 227 points in the riders cup outside of the Showdown.

Ray (Rich Energy OMG Yamaha) will be looking to seal the championship title from sixth on the grid, ahead of Andrew Irwin (Synetiq BMW Motorrad) in seventh. 

Jason O’Halloran is worse for wear and battered and bruised after his recent string of crashes.
The sole remaining McAMS yamaha rider qualified eighth, but will have a three place grid penalty aplied for causing a collision at Donington, where he left Tom Sykes nowhere to go.

That means ninth placed Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati), Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) in tenth and Lee Jackson (Cheshire Holdings FS-3 Kawasaki) will all move forward when the grid forms for race one.

Josh Owens kept his strong start to the race weekend, which saw him straight into Q2 with Rapid CDH Racig Kawasaki, with twelfth on the grid in the shortened session.

Jack Kennedy returns for another spin on the Mar-Train Yamaha and came through Q1 for 17th on the grid.


What else happened in Q1?

 

Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) came incredibly close to moving on to the second half of qualifying.

 

Brands Hatch Statistics


BSB Brands Hatch Lap Record -   Josh Brookes (2017) Yamaha - 1m 24.873s

Round Five At Brands Hatch 2022

Qualifying:
Pole: Jason O’Halloran

Race One:  Jason O’Halloran
Race Two: Tarran Mackenzie
Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie

2021 at Brands Hatch

Round Three:
Qualifying:
Pole: Tarran Mackenzie

Race One (sprint): Tarran Mackenzie
Race Two:  Jason O’Halloran
Race Three: Christian Iddon

Round Eleven(Showdown):
Qualifying:
Pole: Luke Mossey

Race One (sprint): Tarran Mackenzie
Race Two: Tarran Mackenzie
Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie

Donington Park, Round Ten:
Qualifying:  
Pole: Jason O’Halloran

Race One: Tom Sykes
Race Two: Tom Sykes
Race Three:  Bradley Ray


Injuries and Additional riders at Brands Hatch


Showdown riders reigning champion Tarran Mackenzie and the Moto2 bound Rory Skinner both remain absent through injury.

Jack Kennedy is not the only rider getting a special run out this weekend.

The 2022 British Superstock champion Davey Todd gets a BSB run out with his Padgetts Team for the final round of the season on his road racing superbike. He will fill 24th on the grid.


Charlie Nesbitt is retained by Buildbase Suzuki, who move to a three rider team for the weekend, joining regular riders Danny Kent and Christian Iddon who he replaced while he was out after his concussion diagnosis. Only Kent featured in Q2 with the remaining duo failing to make it out of Q1 - Nesbitt was eighth (20th) in the session, just ahead of Iddon in ninth(21st) with just a thousandth separating them.

Eemeli Lathi also returns with Powerbase Racing Suzuki, he starts 26th.

 

Dedicated to Chrissy Rouse

 

Brands Hatch began in reflective mood, with a beautiful, poignant tribute to Chrissy Rouse, who sadly passed away after his accident at Donington Park.

The grid fell silent for 69 seconds, his racing number, before qualifying got under way in tribute to the former National Superstock Champion and maths teacher in a moment of reflection on the life of the much loved BSB rider.

On gaining pole Glenn Irwin dedicated his pole to Chrissy Rouse, wearing the pink t-shirts with his logo on that the riders have been wearing around the paddock in tribute.

 