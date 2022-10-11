Tom Booth-Amos returns to British Supersport after assault by Moto3 team member

Booth-Amos, who was competing in WorldSSP at Portimao last weekend - his first action since footage of him being physically assaulted by an employee at his former Moto3 team CIP Racing was released - made his first British Supersport appearance of the season at Donington Park earlier in the year.

Following the footage of him being physically assaulted which was back in 2019 at the Grand Prix of Thailand being released - Booth-Amos also confirmed the authenticity of the video - the staff member involved had since been fired by CIP, although he remains in the paddock working for another Moto3 team.

On track, Booth-Amos will make his return to British Supersport after an impressive double fourth place finish at Donington Park.

"I’m excited to be back with the Gearlink Kawasaki team for Brands Hatch after the success we had at Donington Park together,” said Booth-Amos.

“I’ve not ridden there for a long time, so it will be nice to go back and this time hopefully have some luck on our side."

While the British Supersport crown has already been decided, a new champion will be crowned in British Superbike as Bradley Ray closes in on his first title.

Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell are the only riders that can deny Ray the title, however, it remains unlikely as both will need to win all three races and Ray fail to score.