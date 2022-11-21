New BSB format: Title Fighters dropped, Showdown stays, Points ‘crescendo'

While BSB will continue to be divided into a Main Season followed by three Showdown rounds, the previous system where only the top eight ‘Title Fighters’ went forward to battle for the crown is being dropped.

From 2023 all riders still in mathematical contention will remain eligible for the BSB title heading into the Showdown stage, when the points on offer at each race will now increase substantially.

Points will continue to be awarded to the top 15 finishers throughout the championship, but a victory during the Main Season will only be worth 18 points, rising to 25 points for the start of the Showdown and 35 points at the season finale.

Series Director Stuart Higgs said the aim of the new system is to reward season-long performance, keep more teams and riders in title contention and maintain the ‘crescendo of competition’ as the season reaches a climax.

“This represents only the third time in the series’ long history that we have adapted the Championship format, following consultation with teams and riders,” Higgs explained.

“The Showdown format from 2010-2022 has served the championship well and provided some historic and edge-of-the-seat outcomes but we feel it’s right to evolve the format.

“The new format will recognise season-long performance and ideally create the opportunity for more teams and riders to remain in mathematical title contention and maintain the crescendo of competition that is seen [in] many other sports disciplines.”

The previous BSB format saw the top eight Title Fighters (increased from six in 2021) have their points equalised for the start of the Showdown, keeping them out of reach of the others, plus their Main Season podiums (5 points for 1st, 3 for 2nd, 1 for 3rd).

The new British Superbike points format:

Across the Main Season, comprising 24 races, points will be awarded to the top 15 as follows:

18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

For the following Showdown events at Oulton Park and Donington Park, the points per race will increase to:

25-22-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1

The points per race will increase again for the Brands Hatch season finale to:

35-30-27-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-6-4-2

A Teams Championship will run concurrently with the same principle of an increasing points value.

Bradley Ray, the 2022 British Superbike champion, was also leading the standings at the start of the Showdown.