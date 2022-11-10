Former British champion Keith Farmer dead, aged 35

Keith Farmer dead aged 35: Ex-British champion has passed away
Keith Farmer has died at the age of 35.
The four-time British champion’s passing was confirmed by his older brother David who said on Thursday: “I’m lost for words our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed. Love you Meekie #33.”
He won the Superstock 600 title in 2011, the Superstock 1000 title in 2012 and 2018 and the British Supersport Championship in 2017.
Injuries (including two broken legs after a crash) blighted his time in British Superbikes before he retired last year.
Tributes have poured in after news of his death.
We are devastated to hear of the passing of Keith Farmer, who won the 2017 British Supersport title with @AppleyardRacing in addition to his three Superstock titles.— Yamaha Racing UK (@YamahaRacingUK) November 10, 2022
All at @YMUKofficial send their deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/pOxs3U75NR
We’re very sad to hear that Keith Farmer has passed away; he was as polite and friendly as he was fast. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/dhgqb10Jo3— Suzuki Bikes UK (@SuzukiBikesUK) November 10, 2022
Remembering Keith Farmer— Bennetts British Superbike Championship (@OfficialBSB) November 10, 2022
https://t.co/VNeE7xPgKU pic.twitter.com/7B2McBofjR