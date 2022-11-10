Former British champion Keith Farmer dead, aged 35

The four-time British champion’s passing was confirmed by his older brother David who said on Thursday: “I’m lost for words our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed. Love you Meekie #33.”

He won the Superstock 600 title in 2011, the Superstock 1000 title in 2012 and 2018 and the British Supersport Championship in 2017.

Injuries (including two broken legs after a crash) blighted his time in British Superbikes before he retired last year.

Tributes have poured in after news of his death.

We are devastated to hear of the passing of Keith Farmer, who won the 2017 British Supersport title with @AppleyardRacing in addition to his three Superstock titles.



All at @YMUKofficial send their deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/pOxs3U75NR — Yamaha Racing UK (@YamahaRacingUK) November 10, 2022