Tommy Bridewell says ‘people doubted the move to Honda, doubted me’

Tommy Bridewell believes his move to Honda made people doubt him, despite being a British Superbike champion.

The reigning champion with Ducati, Bridewell secured three top six finishes during last weekend’s triple-header, including a podium in Race 2.

The Oulton Park round which was dominated by current PBM Ducati rider and Bridewell’s team-mate last season Glenn Irwin, was a chance for Bridewell to get his season back on-track following a difficult season-opener at Navarra.

“I think all in all this has been a positive weekend, for me I have to focus on the steps that we are making and to be fair I can’t be disappointed,” said Bridewell.

“Yes I want to win, I want to win every single race, but we proved that we have got podium pace.

“I’ve raced on other bikes and know what other bikes are capable of so to do that at this stage of the development cycle of a new bike is just fantastic.

“Once we get the next stage complete then I think there are a lot of people out there who are going to be a little bit worried.

“Credit to Honda, thank you very much for all of their hard work and thank you to all my personal sponsors.”

Bridewell, who is not one to mince his words, admitted that people have doubted him since his decision to leave Ducati.

But the British rider is convinced he has made a good move: “People doubted the move and doubted me, which for me is a massive motivator and I am really proud of myself and of Honda.

“This project is long term and there are only exciting times ahead. In the last race I just got stuck after a poor start which made it hard to make progress, then once the front guys had that gap to us I just couldn't get to them and used up my tyre trying.

“I am slightly disappointed with the last race but I focus on the positives. Three solid point scoring rides on the board.

“I think we need to keep consolidating these decent strong point results at the moment then we will be happy.

“There will come a moment when we will need to do more, but right now we have some time to develop and then the wins and more will be the target.

“Right now we will keep chipping away, keep working hard and then see how we fair up at Donington in a few weeks time.”