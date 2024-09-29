Update on condition of two injured riders from red-flagged BSB Race 3

Jason O'Halloran and Christian Iddon were hurt in Race 3 of the British Superbike Championship round at Donington Park.

"Jason O'Halloran sustained a shoulder injury and Christian Iddon sustained a fractured right foot," BSB confirmed.

Race 3 on Sunday was red flagged on the exit of Melbourne Hairpin when Kawasaki rider O'Halloran, Ducati rider Iddon and Honda rider Billy McConnell crashed.

McConnell crashed first, and Iddon went into his bike.

O'Halloran then ran into the Ducati.

It happened on Lap 19 out of 20. After the red flag, the result was declared.

Race 3 at Donington was won by Yamaha rider Kyle Ryde, who took the championship lead.

There is one round remaining in the 2024 BSB season.

Ryde must fend off champion Tommy Bridewell at Brands Hatch in the finale.

Whether injured duo O'Halloran or Iddon are able to race at Brands Hatch remains to be seen.