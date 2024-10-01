Danny Buchan’s ominous ‘Job Centre’ and “I don’t bull****” hint over BSB stay

Danny Buchan dropped a hint about the Job Centre suggesting his British Superbike Championship future is uncertain.

Buchan first raced in BSB in 2012 - he has won six times, and been on the podium 23 times.

But his current team, DAO Racing, are going through a major change. They will end a 10-year alliance with Kawasaki at the end of this year.

With no 2025 contract yet in place, Buchan posted a picture of the Job Centre to social media clearly suggesting he has nothing lined up.

He then explained: “If it’s meant to be then it’s meant to be.

“I believe wholeheartedly things happen for a reason and I believe in fate.

“Deep down I don’t believe I’m done, I don’t see my story ending this way.

“I know I can still be competitive and be up the front but I’m an honest guy, I tell you guys what I tell Stef, my parents and my family.

“If it’s not competitive or not the right package I won’t race and I mean that. I don’t bullshit.

“I will not be on the grid making up numbers.

“I’m either in it to win and be competitive or I stop and I can live with that decision, a decision that would be made by me.

“Thank you everyone who believes in me and thank you to people who don’t, I’m motivated either way, more motivated to prove people wrong though, which maybe isn’t a good thing.

“Let’s see what unfolds.”

Moto2 rider Jake Dixon responded with support: “You ain’t done you've just had shit for the last couple of years.

“What have we always said, if you get knocked down 10 times we get up 11. That’s always I’m behind you always.”

Andrew Irwin also replied: “I’ve seen your data and I’ve tried to learn from your data, your f**king fast, but most importantly a bloody good person.”