Former BSB champion Ryuichi Kiyonari needs back surgery, “future plans undecided”

"It has become necessary to remove the fitting"

Former British Superbike champion Ryuichi Kiyonari has announced he is stepping back from racing to undergo back surgery.

Kiyonari spent a partial 2003 season in MotoGP with Gresini following the death of Daijiro Kato before being moved to BSB the following year.

He went on to win the British Superbike title for Honda in 2006 and 2007, before a two-year switch to WorldSBK and then a final BSB title in 2010.

Kiyonari re-appeared in WorldSBK with Althea Honda in 2019, but has since been racing in Japan. 

However, he now needs surgery to remove metalwork inserted following fractures to his spine in 2022.

A post by the 42-year-old on social media read:

Dear all

I have something to tell you all.

At this point, it is very difficult to decide on future plans. The reason is that in 2022, I broke my spine and underwent treatment to insert a metal fitting. More than two years have passed since the fitting was inserted, and considering the state of adhesion and the future, it has become necessary to remove the fitting. However, by removing the fitting, you will not be able to put strain on your body for a while. At this point, it is difficult to predict how long this period will be. I would like to return as soon as possible, but considering the cases of people who have suffered similar injuries, I understand that it depends largely on how well my body recovers, so my future plans are undecided at this stage.

I am very sorry that I cannot give you a clear answer, but I would like to prioritize treatment and rehabilitation first, and then prepare my body for the next step after getting it in good condition, I look forward to seeing you somewhere soon, Thank you for your continued support.

Ryuichi Kiyonari

December 6, 2024 

