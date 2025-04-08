Danny Kent second-fastest in BSB testing: “Left no stone unturned”

Danny Kent was second-fastest overall on Day 2 of British Superbike Championship pre-season testing.

He trailed Glenn Irwin on both Sunday and Monday at the Navarra circuit in Spain.

The McAMS Racing rider missed out on top spot on the timesheet on Sunday by 0.017s, setting a fastest lap time of 1:45.341.

Kent improved his time to 1:44.790 on Monday.

His team tested new front wings and various swing arm, pivot system and brake pad set-ups at the Navarra test. They also tested new tyre compounds.

Kent had two Yamaha R1s to use at the test. Roger Marshall, 11-time British champion, also debuted as his rider coach.

Kent said: “I’m really pleased with how we progressed throughout the first official test of the year.

“Navarra is a great track, and it was nice to get back to work with the team after what felt like a long winter break.

“The team and I completed a strong testing plan and left no stone unturned in what we wanted to experiment with. We leave Spain feeling satisfied with the steps made.

“I’m excited to get back to work at Donington Park in just over one week, where we’ll aim to continue along the same trajectory.”

Tim Martin, the Team Owner, said: “It felt great to be back on track after a long winter break. Danny and the team enjoyed a positive few days and we’re happy with our improvement as we come away from Spain.

“The R1 looked great on track, and Danny felt very comfortable back on two wheels after months out of the saddle.

“The team worked great with the addition of a couple of new members, we tested everything we needed to and feel happy with the work completed.

“All-in-all, we’re really pleased with the test and were even lucky enough to get some lovely weather. We’ll carry this momentum into the next test at Donington Park. Can’t wait to get back!”