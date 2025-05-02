Glenn Irwin reveals new off-track pursuit as 2025 BSB nears

Glenn Irwin was a busy man during his downtime from racing.

The 2025 British Superbike Championship is finally upon us though, the first round coming from Oulton Park this weekend.

Irwin has detailed how he spent the winter months without races, allocating some focus to a new off-track pursuit.

He said: “We’re finally going racing after seven months! I have to say the off season has gone fast, I had bit of a change in the training programme, as always training with Nikki Coates who, the two of us, are both fighting to win both championships this year so it’s been a really enjoyable preseason.

“I had some nice downtime over the winter, started a business and switched off which kind of made of made the break go a little bit faster.

“But from the turn of the year I’ve been full focus on racing with the results from Navarra, Donington Park and Oulton Park tests I think we as a team, rider and package together have made a step, and a step that we’ve worked hard to make to ensure we’re in the best possible place for this season.

“My entire team stays familiar with no changes in the technical side, but with some nice upgrades to the bike.

“We have a different rear tyre for this season and working on the riding side myself, we can step in and help make a great championship challenge.

“That being said that’s a long, long, long way away as we’re only at round one and we’ll be looking to start the season in the best possible fashion, scoring as many points as possible at Oulton Park and coming away with some silverware.

“All eyes are on making that top step. I look forward to it; I look forward to a packed out BSB.

“BSB fans are the best in the world and I look forward to seeing everyone trackside.”

Irwin has retired from road racing in 2025 which means the BSB season will get his maximum attention.

He missed out to Tommy Bridewell two years ago, then saw Kyle Ryde claim the top prize in 2024.

Irwin is eager to finally claim the championship in BSB this year against rivals including Bridewell, Ryde and Brad Ray.