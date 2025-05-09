Tom Sykes to make BSB return with Aprilia

The IN Competition Aprilia team has announced that Tom Sykes will replace Lewis Rollo at the upcoming Donington BSB on 16–18 May.

Sykes, who last raced in BSB in 2022 aboard the PBM Ducati, hasn’t raced at all since leaving he was injured at the UK World Superbike round in 2023 while riding in place of Michael van der Mark at the factory BMW team.

The former World Champion is hoping to be able to help the IN Competition team develop the Aprilia RSV4 at Donington, where he will ride in place of Lewis Rollo who has been out of action since a crash at the BSB Navarra test.

“I’m excited about the prospect of coming back to BSB,” said Sykes.

“I got a call from Pete Jennings, and I knew this would be a great opportunity to get back on-track.

“It will be a great experience with no pressure and [to] assist the team in developing their Aprilia RSV4 Superbike.

“It’s a great chance to help each other. I absolutely love Donington and have never ridden an Aprilia before, so it is something I am very much looking forward to.

“Chris Barnes and Ian Newton have already made me feel very welcome and it will be good to be back at a track that is fun to race on a Superbike.”

Chris Barnes, team owner, added: “Obviously we are gutted Lewis is still injured but we wish him well with his recovery and hope to see him back out there as soon as he is fit and it is possible to ride again.

“To have Tom riding our bike is fantastic, he has a knowledge and world of experience that he can bring and share with us.

“He’s a former World Champion and very popular with the fans. It will be a great chance for us; we are putting zero pressure on him and very much using him as a test rider to get the bike where it needs to be.”