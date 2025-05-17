Kyle Ryde and OMG made engine change before ‘good fun’ podium battle at Donington Park

Kyle Ryde claimed his first podium finish of the season after a late engine change, just in time for race one at Donington Park.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Donington Park, Race 1
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Donington Park, Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Kyle Ryde revealed after race one of the British Superbikes meeting at Donington Park that a late and very rapid engine change had occurred between qualifying and the race - but still managed a podium finish in second.

The OMG Nitrous Competition mechanics worked hard on the Yamaha, with limited time to complete the change, red flags saw qualifying last over an hour, with the race moved back ten minutes from it’s original start time after the delays.

The reigning champion revealed the late change was only just completed in time:


"Firstly, obviously hats off to my team - we had a bit of a drama after qualifying and we had to change the engine, and they just managed to get it ready in time for the race, so thanks to the boys - worked their ass off there to get that fixed, just to get me out in the race - so this is a massive bonus couldn’t have even happened without them.”

On track Ryde was in a battle at the front with Glenn Irwin and Bradley Ray’ leading several of the opening laps, in his first time on track that was not solo.

“I lead maybe five, six, seven laps, not sure, the pace was pretty good. Once Glenn passed me, Brad come straight past and it took me  a few laps to figure out what to do, what not to do, because both off them were really fast in a few places, and I was getting sucked in, in a few places, took me a few laps to figure it out, but once that happened the last seven, eight laps was difficult - good fun - we was three abreast out of the hairpin at one point, into the last corner” the #1 plated rider added.

Kyle Ryde in pits at Donington Park, BSB, 2025
Kyle Ryde in pits at Donington Park, BSB, 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Ryde had to let Ray go as he made a break and a gap, but with attention coming in from Josh Brookes, he was keen to keep hold of a first podium finish for the season - “I think Brad timed it perfectly really, I think Glenn was battling and Brad set a good couple of lap times  and pulled a few seconds, that time I got past Glenn the gap was too far”.

Ryde finished by adding that after his race one performance, he believes he will be able to fight at the front again at his home circuit tomorrow, adding:

“I think I’ve got the speed to definitely fight with Brad for tomorrow, just happy to get my first podium of the season”.
 

Kyle Ryde and OMG made engine change before 'good fun' podium battle at Donington Park
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen warns overheating struggles could derail Imola F1 victory bid
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
Franco Colapinto hit with grid penalty on Alpine debut after pit lane blunder
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc admits Ferrari ‘P-nowhere’ after horror qualifying
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton “devastated” after shock Q2 exit in first home race for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega “has to be satisfied” with Czech WorldSBK Race 1 second place
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.