Josh Brookes survives “ little rub” with Kyle Ryde to secure DAO Racing first podium

Josh Brookes was able to climb quickly from ninth on the grid to secure his first BSB podium since the 2023 season, and a first ever for DAO Racing.

The Australian was surprised by the early for he has found on his Honda with the team, able to not only catch, but scrap with the leaders for a hard earned third.

“I think it’s fair to say at no point during this weekend was I expecting a podium.

We’re always working to improve and move forward, but I didn’t really get that impression that we were moving forward fast enough to anticipate a podium, especially after qualifying ninth, I felt like that’s kind of set my target back a little bit, for maybe a top five.

Josh Brookes passes Leon Haslam, Race 1, Donington Park, BSB, 2025 © Ian Hopgood Photography

But during the race the bike just felt good was making good positions on the brakes and the brakes stayed consistent all the way through the race, so the little areas I could find a bit of time stayed consistent.

As the tyres started to drop - I felt like we didn’t really drop as much as maybe some of the others around, so I was able to find another couple of places.

With a couple of laps to go, by surprise again, I was able to fight for the podium” the #25 added.

On arrival in the lead group, there was contact with Brookes and Kyle Ryde, with both staying upright and managing to secure the podium places. Brookes described how he saw that ‘rub’ unfold from aboard to British Superbikes:

“I was diving in deep into the late apex and Kyle had kind of gone a bit wider on the way in and then turned and came back really sharp, and both our lines were gonna intersect, fortunately there was nothing more serious than just a little rub, but it certainly got the heart rate going!”

Brookes had rode near the limit to achieve his first podium since the 2023 season, after managing a best of fourth twice in 2024, then with FHO Racing, with nothing but praise for his new team for 2025, especially owners Clarissa Beadman and Sommai Nantakoon, who made the switch from Kawasaki to Honda for this season:

“Had a few moments of my own, some mistakes and then also pushing to the limit you often find the front trying to slide quite a few times, but all in all it felt like quite a safe and controlled race from my side.

And I just feel really pleased for everyone in the DAO Racing team, all mechanics and particularly Sommai and Clarissa, they’ve really set their targets high and I feel really honoured to be able to give them their first podium in the British Superbike championship”.

Brookes finished by talking about the two remaining races, hoping to use the data from his rostrum worthy performance to help stay ahead of the field adding:

“My confidence is based on facts, of how the bike is performing, whats happening, getting a podium today doesn’t guarantee anything fir tomorrow, I feel like what we’ve learned about the bike In today’s race will definitely help us to make changes, might even help us make the bike stronger for tomorrow, and we’ve got to keep moving forward because I know all these guys around me are going to come back tomorrow fighting hard so ill give it my best”.