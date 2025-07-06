Fraser Rogers emotional after unlocking “Fraser 2.0” for Knockhill podium

Fraser Rogers had slowly been building in the lower reaches of the points outside the top ten, but the difficult wet conditions facing British Superbikes at Knockhill allowed him to unlock his potential on Sunday.

Staring the day with a new best of sixth in the sprint, the third race was also shorter after two red flags and the TAG Honda rider took full advantage, wearing his heart on his sleeve as he crossed the line for a career best third - a first BSB podium.

Rogers explained in his own words how that felt in the post race interviews:

“Emotional is one way to put it! Now, I’ve kind of composed myself and I analyze the race - I’m proud of what I’ve done, how far I’ve come, how far the teams come, how far we’ve developed everything - and we’re now in a position where I know it’s wet, but we’ve been kind of competitive throughout the weekend.

And to fight with the boys at the front for a podium is - it’s just amazing.

It was a whole load of emotions, but right now I’m sinking it in and I think it would take a little while -I haven’t really got a lot to say because I don’t really know what to say. I just can’t believe, can’t believe I’m here.”

Fraser Rogers, 2025, BSB, Knockhill © Ian Hopgood Photography

The #89 was quick to thank his team, TAG Honda, who took a chance on Rogers when he was at his lowest point:

“I just can’t thank the TAG Honda boys that gave me the opportunity - when I was ride-less and they’ve had a rough few years, and so I have I - to repay them with a trophy and my first ever Bennetts British Superbike podium is pretty special.”

Rogers then went into more detail on how important the podium was, when around a year ago he was coming back early from breaking both legs in a training accident, saying at the time he could feel the bones moving in his legs:

“As a rider you always think you are going to be back and you’re going to be at the best of your performance, but deep down you never really knew. And obviously, I rushed back quite quickly, but yeah, I think it’s about a year or eleven months, it’s not far away from the anniversary. To get back to the performance and the level that I’m at, physically, mentally, and on the bike is just another thing that makes me emotional - because I’ve had to come back from pretty much rock bottom and rebuild.

And like I say, I messed up last year and this year I’m repaying everyone with a little trophy.”

Rogers picked up an additional trophy - the fans of BSB voted him the rider of the round for his determined, emotional performance. Looking ahead Rogers was well aware that the rain had been a great leveller at BSB Knockhill:

“I don’t want to stand here and tell you that I’m going to be there every weekend in the dry because I’m under no illusions. It’s a wet podium, but I’m going to take it. But I am making big steps in the dry since Snetterton.

I came back and my first two round were disappointing and I’ve worked hard on myself mentally, physically and the team ate working hard to give me the best package, and yeah Fraser 2.0 is definitely here and he’s here to stay and I’ll enjoy this one, but it’s back to work tomorrow, back training at Brands - keep my feet on the ground because they’re not easy to come by - we’ve got six BSB champions on the grid this weekend

My next goal, now this one is ticked off is to be on the box in the dry”.

Rogers signed off by revealing his plans to celebrate his third place, which he hoped would involve long time friend Scott Redding, who have known ach other since riding in the same championships at youth level. Redding was in the paddock with PBM Ducati, replacing the injured Glenn Irwin:



“Well Scott’s here, isn’t he? So we could potentially end up with a few bevvies somewhere. It will be straight, pretty much back at it tomorrow, but I will enjoy this one this evening.”

